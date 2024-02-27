Conroe's Historic School Shifts from Affordable Housing to Potential Arts Center Amid Community Pushback

Kansas-based Overland Property Group has withdrawn its proposal to renovate the former Sam Houston School into affordable housing in Conroe, prompting longtime resident Rigby Owen to offer the city $1 million to go back to its plan to develop the historic building into a performing arts center.

Before residents were allowed to speak during a public hearing Tuesday, Interim City Attorney Mike Garner read a letter from April Engstrom with Overland Property Group that the company was rescinding its offer to purchase the building and invest $30 million to create 79 affordable housing apartments.

Community Response Sparks Change

In the letter, Engstrom said after learning of the "dissatisfaction" of residents regarding the company's plan, she along with Managing Partner Matt Gillam decided to abandon the project.

"We are disappointed the community didn't give our well-thought-out, feasible plan fair consideration, leaving the building in jeopardy without viable action plans in place," Engstrom wrote.

A New Vision for the Historic Site

Following the announcement the company was pulling out of the deal, Owen spoke to the council offering the funds to help the city continue it's plan to create a performing arts center.

"I went through that building (Monday) and I was stunned," Owen said. "It doesn't need anything. It could start tomorrow as a performing arts center."

Financial Challenges and Future Prospects

As the city continues to face financial woes, the council has liquidated several tracts of land along with backing out of a deal in August 2022 to purchase the former Simpson Dabney building in downtown for $800,000.

Councilmen Howard Wood and Harry Hardman pointed to the new Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center as a major factor in the city's financial position. The more than $107 million facility that opened in May 2023 is not predicted to make money for several more years leaving the city to cover those costs.

Hardman called the hotel the "worst financial mistake" the city has made.

"The most expensive part about that hotel project is the opportunity it cost and this is a prime example of the opportunity we are missing today," Hardman said. "We don't have the opportunity to do the things we would like to do because of the committee we have made."

Hardman said that while the school is in good shape, it would still be costly to renovate for its age.

"It's going to be a sizable investment to make this building operational," Hardman said.

The council did not discuss any plans for the school.