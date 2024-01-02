Connie J. Raupach: A Life of Service, Dedication, and Connection

Connie J. Raupach, a venerated nurse and a cornerstone of her community, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 83. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 17, 1940, Raupach’s life was marked by service, dedication, and connection. Her passing comes after an extended illness, which she battled at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

A Life Dedicated to Service

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Raupach pursued her passion for nursing at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and the University of Akron. She specialized in cardiac intensive care in the early stages of her career, transitioning to discharge planning and case management later on. After an illustrious career spanning several decades, she retired from Northside Medical Center in 2006.

A Pillar of the Community

Connie was much more than just a devoted healthcare professional. Her life was characterized by an intense love for her family and an active involvement in her community. Married to her high school sweetheart, Jerry K. Raupach, for 28 years until his passing in 1990, she was a loving mother to four children and a doting grandmother. Beyond her family, Raupach was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying tennis, golf, and swimming. She also had a penchant for travel.

A Legacy of Connection

A faithful member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Raupach’s life was woven with strands of connection and community. She was an integral part of numerous nursing and community organizations, extending her sphere of influence beyond her immediate family and professional circle. Her family expresses profound gratitude for the exceptional care she received at Ironwood Assisted Living and Poland Village Memory Care.

On January 4, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield, preceded by visitation at Lane Family Funeral Homes. Connie will be interred beside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions are directed to Easter Seals of Mahoning County, a testament to her enduring legacy of service and community connection.