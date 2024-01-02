en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Connie J. Raupach: A Life of Service, Dedication, and Connection

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Connie J. Raupach: A Life of Service, Dedication, and Connection

Connie J. Raupach, a venerated nurse and a cornerstone of her community, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 83. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 17, 1940, Raupach’s life was marked by service, dedication, and connection. Her passing comes after an extended illness, which she battled at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

A Life Dedicated to Service

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Raupach pursued her passion for nursing at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and the University of Akron. She specialized in cardiac intensive care in the early stages of her career, transitioning to discharge planning and case management later on. After an illustrious career spanning several decades, she retired from Northside Medical Center in 2006.

A Pillar of the Community

Connie was much more than just a devoted healthcare professional. Her life was characterized by an intense love for her family and an active involvement in her community. Married to her high school sweetheart, Jerry K. Raupach, for 28 years until his passing in 1990, she was a loving mother to four children and a doting grandmother. Beyond her family, Raupach was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying tennis, golf, and swimming. She also had a penchant for travel.

A Legacy of Connection

A faithful member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Raupach’s life was woven with strands of connection and community. She was an integral part of numerous nursing and community organizations, extending her sphere of influence beyond her immediate family and professional circle. Her family expresses profound gratitude for the exceptional care she received at Ironwood Assisted Living and Poland Village Memory Care.

On January 4, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield, preceded by visitation at Lane Family Funeral Homes. Connie will be interred beside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions are directed to Easter Seals of Mahoning County, a testament to her enduring legacy of service and community connection.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former State Worker Louisa Bradlow Carman Dies in New Year's Day Car Crash

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Remembering Gary Reynolds: A Life Full of Passion and Kindness

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Triumphs and Tragedies: Looking Back at Nigeria's Entertainment Industry in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Patricia Leifer: An Artist's Legacy Lives On

By BNN Correspondents

Urgent Search for Missing Swimmer at Kariaotahi Beach in Auckland ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Swimmer at Kariaotahi Beach in Auckland ...
heart comment 0
Chris Barker Honors Public Figures Lost in 2023 with Tribute Poster

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Barker Honors Public Figures Lost in 2023 with Tribute Poster
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Trinidad and Tobago Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Tragic Discovery in Canterbury Bay: Diver’s Body Recovered After New Year’s Day Search

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Discovery in Canterbury Bay: Diver's Body Recovered After New Year's Day Search
Medgar Evers College Professor and Renowned Community Leader, Dr. John Louis Flateau, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Medgar Evers College Professor and Renowned Community Leader, Dr. John Louis Flateau, Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
2 mins
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
2 mins
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2 mins
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
2 mins
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
2 mins
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
2 mins
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
3 mins
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
3 mins
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
3 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app