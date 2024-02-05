ConnectWise's PitchIT Program: Fostering Growth and Innovation in the MSP Industry

In a concerted effort to spur innovation and growth within the managed service provider (MSP) industry, leading software vendor, ConnectWise, has made significant strides with its accelerator program, PitchIT. Now in its exceptional sixth year, the program has seen considerable success, with participants witnessing a substantial increase in website visits, engagement, opportunity creation, and annual recurring revenue.

ConnectWise's PitchIT: A Growth Catalyst

Under the watchful eye of ConnectWise's CEO, Jason Magee, the PitchIT program has become a formidable force in the MSP industry, reinforcing the importance of fresh companies and technologies in the industry's improvement. The program is an intense, 16-week course that delves into branding, marketing, channel enablement, and messaging. It culminates in an exciting competition at the annual IT Nation conference, where finalists pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of judges for a chance at winning not just the coveted prize money but also gaining significant industry exposure.

Success Stories: The Fruit of Participation

The previous year's PitchIT event was a resounding success, featuring an impressive 26 vendors from six different countries. These finalists achieved significant gains, with their websites experiencing increased footfall, enhanced user engagement, and a notable surge in opportunity creation and annual recurring revenue. Their success stories underscore the effectiveness and reach of the program, demonstrating how it has truly become a launchpad for startups in the MSP industry.

Envisioning a Global Expansion

The 2023 iteration of the program was, undoubtedly, the most successful to date and has sparked plans for further global expansion. The PitchIT program has evolved into a much-anticipated event on the MSP industry calendar, valued by participants not just for the exposure it offers, but also for the networking opportunities, mentorship, and practical experience it provides. Several executives from participating companies have voiced the many benefits of the program, from increased visibility, brand strengthening, to business growth and valuable industry connections.

As ConnectWise's PitchIT program continues to grow, so does its goal: to ensure the success of participating vendors, thereby contributing to a more dynamic and robust industry ecosystem. The program's success stands as a testament to this aim, with each year seeing a new cohort of ambitious startups ready to make their mark on the MSP industry.