Connecticut Reigns as the Top State for Working Parents

In a recent study by the American Psychological Association, it was discovered that a staggering 72% of working parents are coping with stress due to unpredictable disruptions and uncertainties in school and child care schedules. To ease the burden, HR tech company SelectSoftware Reviews stepped in and conducted a comprehensive study, ranking all 50 states in the U.S. based on their support for working parents.

Connecticut: A Beacon for Working Parents

Topping the chart is Connecticut, scoring an impressive 52.6 out of a possible 60. This ranking is determined based on a variety of factors including public school rankings, duration of maternity leave, cost of living, percentage of income needed for child care, and maternity leave pay. Connecticut offers a generous 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, high-quality public schools, and affordable child care, requiring only 25% of the average parent's annual income.

Maryland and Colorado: Following Close Behind

Hot on Connecticut's heels are Maryland and Colorado, with respective scores of 49.9 and 49.3. Both states garner praise for their commendable parental leave policies, affordable child care, and well-rated public school systems.

Washington and Minnesota: A Mixed Bag

Washington, ranked fifth, boasts a commendable score of 49 out of 60, with an average income of approximately $81,245. Parents in Washington spend about $1,196 a month on child care and enjoy access to some of the highest-rated secondary schools in the nation. Yet, there are shades of grey. Mothers in Washington receive up to 90% of their income on paid maternity leave, but Minnesota, despite being ranked third overall by WalletHub, struggles with child care affordability. Parents in Minnesota pay $17,441 for infant center-based care, the 7th highest in the country.

CEOs Weigh In

CEO of SelectSoftware Reviews, Phill Strazzulla, underlines the crucial role employers play in this scenario. He emphasizes the need for flexible HR policies to retain staff and maintain employee satisfaction. Strazzulla also points out that companies with family-friendly policies significantly contribute to balancing work and family life for their employees.