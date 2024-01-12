Connecticut on High Alert: Third Rainstorm of the Week Sparks Flooding Fears

Connecticut, a state known for its picturesque landscapes and quintessential New England charm, is bracing for its third rainstorm this week. The recurrent downpour has set the stage for potential flooding, inciting a flurry of preparations across towns and cities.

Hardware Stores Become Lifelines

In West Hartford, Larsen Ace Hardware is witnessing a surge in customers, their mission clear: flood mitigation. Items such as sump pumps, utility pumps, and wet/dry vacs are flying off the shelves as residents scramble to protect their homes from water intrusion. Store manager Dan Welch reports a high demand for these preventive measures, a testament to the severity of the impending weather conditions.

Firefighters Brace for the Deluge

Over in Bristol, the city’s firefighters are girding up for a challenging shift. The forecast isn’t just predicting rain; it’s predicting an influx of flooding calls. Deputy Chief Dave Simard has taken to advising residents to ensure their sump pumps are operational and to divert downspouts away from their properties. Such actions, while seemingly simple, can significantly mitigate water damage. The fire department’s capabilities are, after all, limited to pumping out water only if the flooding is six to ten inches high.

Navigating the Floodwaters

The department also emphasizes the dangers of driving through standing water. The risk of cars stalling and the subsequent need for water rescues is a scenario they’re keen to avoid. As the rain continues to pelt down, residents are urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety over convenience.

Meanwhile, in the city of Norwich, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for areas along the Yantic River following a dam breach. Coastal flooding in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has rendered some roads impassable, further underscoring the gravity of the situation. And as if to add insult to injury, another winter storm is looming on the horizon, threatening to increase flooding risks and blizzard conditions in the Midwest and Upper Plains.

As Connecticut grapples with the deluge, the resilience and preparedness of its communities are being put to the test. The state, known for its serenity, is now a battleground against the relentless forces of nature.