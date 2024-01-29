Connecticut Nonprofits Appeal for $180M Funding Boost to Combat Inflation Woes

The Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance is calling for a considerable increase of nearly $180 million in state funding for the coming fiscal year, starting July 1. The requested increase is aimed to offset the losses incurred due to inflation and to bolster the social services sector in Connecticut. The state currently allocates approximately $2.1 billion for nonprofits that provide a range of services, including care for individuals with disabilities, mental health or addiction problems, and assistance for those transitioning from incarceration.

Years of Stagnant Funding and High Inflation

Despite prior increments in funding, the nonprofit sector argues that it is still under significant financial stress, a condition that has persisted for several years due to nearly stagnant funding and high inflation rates. Many organizations have been left financially strained, dealing with high employee turnover rates and falling short in terms of service provision. Gian-Carl Casa, the president of the Alliance, contends that the state officials' hesitation to provide adequate funds for these services is negatively impacting Connecticut residents who are in dire need.

State Officials Cite Fiscal Constraints

State officials, in their defense, point towards fiscal constraints such as a spending cap and the necessity to reduce unfunded retirement benefit obligations. They further emphasize that nonprofits have received considerable extra funds in recent years, which include one-time payments from surplus sources. The administration under Governor Lamont stresses the need to operate within these fiscal controls.

Revisiting Fiscal Controls: A Possible Solution?

However, some legislators, like Senators Cathy Osten and Matt Lesser, argue for revisiting these fiscal controls to provide better support to nonprofits and the essential services they render. The state has managed to amass substantial budget surpluses, yet critics argue that excessive saving is taking place at the expense of core programs. The state's budget battle and the request by the Alliance for an additional $186 million for the fiscal year underline the precarious position of the nonprofit sector in Connecticut.