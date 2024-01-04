Connecticut Adopts ‘Bill of Rights’ for Non-English Speaking Parents

In a landmark move, the Connecticut State Board of Education has unanimously approved a ‘bill of rights’ for non-English speaking parents. This initiative is a part of the 2023 omnibus education legislation, House Bill 6762, aimed at ensuring that all families comprehend their rights to enroll their children in public education, regardless of their immigration status. In addition, the bill guarantees that these families have access to translation services and key documents in their native language.

Support for the Bill

The legislation received overwhelming support, particularly after Spanish-speaking parents shared their struggles in communicating with school officials and accessing information about their children’s education. These testimonials highlighted the communication barriers faced by non-English speaking families and emphasized the necessity of this ‘bill of rights’.

Provisions of the Bill

The ‘bill of rights’ includes several key provisions. It ensures that students can attend public school without needing immigration documents and that parents receive translation services during critical meetings. It also empowers parents to participate in bilingual education programs and guarantees equal access to all grade-level content and core subjects for their children. Furthermore, the bill mandates that students undergo annual language proficiency testing and have access to support services.

Implementation of the Bill

As of July, parents will be given a copy of the ‘bill of rights’ in their native language, with additional copies accessible online. The Connecticut Department of Education is tasked with further actions to implement this legislation effectively. These initiatives include offering information sessions to stakeholder groups, launching a dedicated webpage for easy access to information regarding the bill, and developing monitoring processes to oversee district implementation of the bill. The department will also provide a channel for families to voice their concerns.