en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Connecticut Adopts ‘Bill of Rights’ for Non-English Speaking Parents

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Connecticut Adopts ‘Bill of Rights’ for Non-English Speaking Parents

In a landmark move, the Connecticut State Board of Education has unanimously approved a ‘bill of rights’ for non-English speaking parents. This initiative is a part of the 2023 omnibus education legislation, House Bill 6762, aimed at ensuring that all families comprehend their rights to enroll their children in public education, regardless of their immigration status. In addition, the bill guarantees that these families have access to translation services and key documents in their native language.

Support for the Bill

The legislation received overwhelming support, particularly after Spanish-speaking parents shared their struggles in communicating with school officials and accessing information about their children’s education. These testimonials highlighted the communication barriers faced by non-English speaking families and emphasized the necessity of this ‘bill of rights’.

Provisions of the Bill

The ‘bill of rights’ includes several key provisions. It ensures that students can attend public school without needing immigration documents and that parents receive translation services during critical meetings. It also empowers parents to participate in bilingual education programs and guarantees equal access to all grade-level content and core subjects for their children. Furthermore, the bill mandates that students undergo annual language proficiency testing and have access to support services.

Implementation of the Bill

As of July, parents will be given a copy of the ‘bill of rights’ in their native language, with additional copies accessible online. The Connecticut Department of Education is tasked with further actions to implement this legislation effectively. These initiatives include offering information sessions to stakeholder groups, launching a dedicated webpage for easy access to information regarding the bill, and developing monitoring processes to oversee district implementation of the bill. The department will also provide a channel for families to voice their concerns.

0
Education United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
In the heart of a small village in Henan province, China, a new narrative of triumph over adversity has taken root. It is embodied by the exceptional journey of Jiang Yuhe, a 22-year-old, who transitioned from an assembly line worker to a gold medalist at the WorldSkills competition, and subsequently a vocational school teacher. A
Jiang Yuhe: From Assembly Line Worker to WorldSkills Gold Medalist
Fresno Unites in Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
10 mins ago
Fresno Unites in Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Scandals Rock Academia: Top Figures Resign Amid Allegations
13 mins ago
Scandals Rock Academia: Top Figures Resign Amid Allegations
Big Ideas Learning Collaborates with Golden Apple Award to Support Teachers
7 mins ago
Big Ideas Learning Collaborates with Golden Apple Award to Support Teachers
An Unprecedented Year of Change for Midland Independent School District
9 mins ago
An Unprecedented Year of Change for Midland Independent School District
University of Tulsa Acquires Fab Lab Tulsa: A Leap Towards Enhanced Digital Fabrication Access
9 mins ago
University of Tulsa Acquires Fab Lab Tulsa: A Leap Towards Enhanced Digital Fabrication Access
Latest Headlines
World News
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
1 min
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
1 min
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
2 mins
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
2 mins
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
2 mins
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
2 mins
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
3 mins
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
4 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app