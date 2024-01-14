Congressman Jason Smith Challenges Major Universities on Antisemitism

US Congressman Jason Smith has raised concerns over the alleged rise in antisemitism in major American educational institutions. In a letter addressed to the presidents of Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell, Smith questions the efficacy of these universities’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion departments in safeguarding Jewish students.

Antisemitism on Campus: A Rising Concern

The letter from Congressman Smith, who is also the chair of the House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee, comes amid a federal lawsuit filed by a group of Jewish students at Harvard University. The students assert that Harvard has become a breeding ground for anti-Jewish sentiments and harassment. They allege that they have been intimidated, harassed, and even physically assaulted on campus, with the university failing to accord them necessary protection.

Of particular concern are incidences of pro-Hamas students and faculty members allegedly shouting antisemitic slogans and advocating for the extermination of Jews. The lawsuit further alleges that some Harvard faculty members have promulgated antisemitism in their courses, intimidating students who dare to raise objections. The students are seeking to compel Harvard to enforce rules protecting Jewish students and discipline those who violate these regulations.

The Free Speech Quandary

Congressman Smith’s letter also addresses the contentious issue of free speech on campus, particularly in relation to antisemitic statements. It references a recent congressional hearing where university presidents, including those from MIT and Harvard, did not perceive calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university conduct codes. This stance led to the resignations of Liz Magill from MIT and Claudine Gay from Harvard.

Smith criticizes the universities for allegedly giving precedence to preferred speech over free speech. He argues that the evolving understanding of free speech on college campuses, particularly amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and the rise in antisemitism, is concerning. The congressman highlights the pressure on campuses to counter hateful speech, even if it is constitutionally protected, and the shifting lines on hate speech.

Universities’ Response and Accountability

The congressman’s letter puts the spotlight on the universities’ accountability, especially in light of their tax-exempt status. He emphasizes their responsibilities to provide educational services and adhere to anti-discrimination laws. Smith warns that these institutions could risk losing their tax-exempt status if they fail to comprehensively address the issue of antisemitism on their campuses.

Smith’s communication also aligns with a bipartisan request by Senators Jacky Rosen and James Lankford for a Senate education committee hearing on the surge of antisemitism on college campuses across the United States. It remains to be seen how these leading educational institutions will respond to these serious allegations and the increasing scrutiny.