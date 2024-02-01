Congressman Eric Sorensen Launches 'Hearts for Heroes' Drive

Congressman Eric Sorensen, representative for Illinois' 17th Congressional District, has ushered in the 2024 Hearts for Heroes drive. This campaign encourages students and community members to create handmade Valentine's Day cards and submit them as a token of gratitude for veterans and first responders. These symbols of appreciation will be gathered at Sorensen's office in Rock Island starting from February 2 through to February 12, 2024.

Hearts for Heroes: A Tribute to Sacrifice

The Hearts for Heroes initiative recognizes the sacrifices made by those who safeguard our communities. Through this drive, Congressman Sorensen and his team aim to distribute these tokens of gratitude to veterans and first responders throughout Central and Northwestern Illinois, reinforcing their value and dedication to the communities they serve.

Submission Details: Where and When

Details on the card submission process have been outlined in the campaign's announcement. Cards can be delivered or mailed to Sorensen's offices located in Rock Island and Rockford, as well as specified locations within the Peoria region. The deadline for card submission has been set for February 12, 2024, at 5:00 PM.

Queries and Contact Information

For any inquiries regarding the Hearts for Heroes drive, individuals are encouraged to contact Sorensen's office. They have made provisions to answer questions and provide guidance on the drive, ensuring that this gesture of appreciation reaches those who have tirelessly worked to keep our communities safe and healthy.