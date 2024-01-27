Congress Moves to Shut Down Employee Retention Tax Credit Amid Fraud Concerns

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) was hailed as a lifeline for businesses struggling to keep their employees on payroll. However, the program is now facing an existential crisis due to widespread fraud, with a staggering 95% of current claims deemed fraudulent. This alarming revelation was made by IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel during a private meeting with senators. Originally part of the CARES Act and later extended under the American Rescue Plan Act, the program's cost has skyrocketed to nearly five times its anticipated figure of $55 billion.

Unmasking the Fraud

The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that by winding down the program and ramping up penalties for fraudulent claims, about $79 billion could be saved over a decade. In response to the rampant fraudulent activities, the IRS has halted the processing of new claims and launched criminal investigations involving more than $2.9 billion in potentially fraudulent claims. In the meantime, procedures have been established to address the fraud, such as a special withdrawal program for unprocessed claims and a voluntary disclosure program for those who think they received undue payment.

Bipartisan Agreement to Terminate ERTC

Lawmakers from both parties are now in consensus that the ERTC should be discontinued. Although the bill proposing these changes has received overwhelming approval from a House committee, passage is not guaranteed, particularly in an election year. The savings from the program's closure are expected to fund other tax breaks and a more generous child tax credit. This would mean an average tax cut of $680 in the first year for low-income families.

The Way Forward

While the ERTC was designed with good intentions, the prevalence of fraud has undermined its purpose. The measures to rectify the situation, while necessary, could have significant implications for businesses relying on the credit, especially smaller ones. As Congress deliberates on the next steps, the hope is that the measures will not only curb fraud but also ensure that the support reaches those who genuinely need it. In the end, the fate of the ERTC serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between providing financial support in times of crisis and ensuring the accountability of such programs.