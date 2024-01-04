Condor Software Completes SOC 1 Type 2 Audit: A Testament to Their Commitment to Data Integrity

Condor Software, a key player in the realm of clinical trial financial management solutions, has proudly announced the successful completion of a Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit. This comprehensive audit, conducted by the independent auditing firm, Baker Tilly, acts as a testament to Condor Software’s customers that the company’s controls, specifically related to financial reporting, are not only well designed but they are also operating effectively.

Condor Software’s Dedication to Data Integrity

Jennifer Kyle, the CEO of Condor Software, underscored that the company’s compliance with SOC 1 Type 2 standards is a clear reflection of their unwavering commitment to data integrity and the trust their customers place in their financial reporting. She emphasized that this achievement not only validates their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security but also enhances their reputation as a trusted provider of financial software solutions.

Understanding the SOC 1 Type 2 Report

The SOC 1 Type 2 report is custom-made for service organizations that are entrusted with customer financial information. This implies that Condor Software underwent a thorough examination of various controls, including but not limited to, logical access controls, data security, business continuity, and third-party management.

Condor Software: A Reliable Financial Software Provider

This achievement cements Condor Software’s standing as a reliable financial software provider in the biopharma industry, offering organized and precise financial data management for clinical development. By successfully completing the SOC 1 Type 2 audit, Condor Software has once again demonstrated its dedication to providing robust, secure and reliable financial management solutions to its customers. This will undoubtedly bolster the company’s standing in the industry and further its commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity.