Concrete Pumping Holdings Achieves Record Revenue in Fiscal Year 2023

Concrete Pumping Holdings (CPH), a distinguished provider of specialized concrete pumping and waste management services, has outperformed its previous records by reporting an unprecedented revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2023. CPH’s triumphant financial performance is a testament to the strength and diversification of its business operations, which have displayed resilience amidst cost inflation challenges that have been a thorn in the flesh for many businesses.

CPH’s Performance Across All End Markets

Bruce Young, the CEO of CPH, emphasized the company’s robust performance across all end markets. Residential construction and infrastructure projects have been significant contributors to the results, driving the revenue up by 10% to an impressive $442.2 million for the full fiscal year. The net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 12% to $30.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a growth of 7%, hitting the $124.6 million mark.

Financial Milestones and Targets

Despite the daunting challenges of cost inflation, CPH achieved its leverage ratio target of 3.0x by the end of the year. The fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 was particularly successful, observing a revenue increase of 5% to $120.2 million, with a net income increase of 10% to $9.4 million, and a slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $35.8 million. The U.S. Concrete Pumping and U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segments demonstrated particularly strong growth and contributed significantly to the overall success of the company.

CPH’s Future Plans and Forecast

CPH, with $216.7 million in total available liquidity at the end of the fiscal year, is well-positioned to implement its strategic plans. The company aims to pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) while continuing to reduce leverage. The forecast for the fiscal year 2024 is promising, with CPH expecting revenue between $465.0 million and $490.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $127.0 million and $137.0 million, and free cash flow of at least $75.0 million. With the company’s track record and its steadfast approach, these targets seem well within reach.