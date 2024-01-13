Concerns Mount Over Potential EMP Attack on US Electrical Grid

Amidst escalating global tensions, the vulnerability of the United States’ electrical grid to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack has become a matter of grave concern. This fear has been exacerbated by North Korea’s recent missile tests and their potential capability to execute such an attack. An EMP, a phenomenon that can occur naturally or be triggered by a nuclear detonation in the atmosphere, can wreak havoc on electrical transformers and power lines, leading to severe disruptions in vital services dependent on electricity.

Threat Perception and Risk Assessment

The threat posed by an EMP attack has been underscored by several high-profile individuals, including former CIA Director James Woolsey. However, there is a divergence of opinion among experts regarding the level of risk. Rob Manning from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) acknowledges the threat but considers it as one among various threats to the grid that warrant mitigation.

Debate over Potential Impact

The EMP Commission, instituted by Congress, has released reports emphasizing the need to fortify the power system. A report in 2008 suggested that up to 90 percent of the population could perish within a year following a nationwide blackout triggered by an EMP attack. On the other hand, EPRI’s study, funded by utilities, has faced criticism from individuals like Peter Vincent Pry of the EMP Commission, who accuses it of potentially downplaying the risk due to bias. EPRI, however, asserts its research independence.

Fiscal Implications and Comparing Threats

The EMP Commission estimates that it would cost approximately $2 billion to shield the electric grid against EMP attacks. However, some argue that this figure significantly underestimates the actual requirement. The discussion surrounding EMP threats also involves contrasting the likelihood of such an attack with other potential risks such as cyberattacks or conventional assaults on the grid. The consensus among experts on the most imminent danger varies.