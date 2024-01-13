en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Concerns Mount Over Potential EMP Attack on US Electrical Grid

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
Concerns Mount Over Potential EMP Attack on US Electrical Grid

Amidst escalating global tensions, the vulnerability of the United States’ electrical grid to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack has become a matter of grave concern. This fear has been exacerbated by North Korea’s recent missile tests and their potential capability to execute such an attack. An EMP, a phenomenon that can occur naturally or be triggered by a nuclear detonation in the atmosphere, can wreak havoc on electrical transformers and power lines, leading to severe disruptions in vital services dependent on electricity.

Threat Perception and Risk Assessment

The threat posed by an EMP attack has been underscored by several high-profile individuals, including former CIA Director James Woolsey. However, there is a divergence of opinion among experts regarding the level of risk. Rob Manning from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) acknowledges the threat but considers it as one among various threats to the grid that warrant mitigation.

Debate over Potential Impact

The EMP Commission, instituted by Congress, has released reports emphasizing the need to fortify the power system. A report in 2008 suggested that up to 90 percent of the population could perish within a year following a nationwide blackout triggered by an EMP attack. On the other hand, EPRI’s study, funded by utilities, has faced criticism from individuals like Peter Vincent Pry of the EMP Commission, who accuses it of potentially downplaying the risk due to bias. EPRI, however, asserts its research independence.

Fiscal Implications and Comparing Threats

The EMP Commission estimates that it would cost approximately $2 billion to shield the electric grid against EMP attacks. However, some argue that this figure significantly underestimates the actual requirement. The discussion surrounding EMP threats also involves contrasting the likelihood of such an attack with other potential risks such as cyberattacks or conventional assaults on the grid. The consensus among experts on the most imminent danger varies.

0
Security United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
27 mins ago
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Impact on Policing
In a significant public endorsement, the Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Asante people in Ghana, lauded the transformative work of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The commendation, delivered during a public event, highlighted the positive shift in the country’s safety and security landscape under IGP Dampare’s leadership. Revamping the
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Impact on Policing
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana's Police Service
1 hour ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transforming Ghana's Police Service
Sweden Bolsters NATO's Baltic Presence with New Submarine Fleet
2 hours ago
Sweden Bolsters NATO's Baltic Presence with New Submarine Fleet
Wave of Crime Engulfs Nyamira County in Kenya, Residents Call for Intervention
44 mins ago
Wave of Crime Engulfs Nyamira County in Kenya, Residents Call for Intervention
Task Force Opposes Revoking PINL's Surveillance Contract, Accuses NAF of Oil Theft Syndicate Influence
1 hour ago
Task Force Opposes Revoking PINL's Surveillance Contract, Accuses NAF of Oil Theft Syndicate Influence
Interceptions Over Ashdod: Escalating Security Measures and Their Implications
1 hour ago
Interceptions Over Ashdod: Escalating Security Measures and Their Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
8 seconds
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
40 seconds
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
50 seconds
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
1 min
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
2 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
2 mins
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
2 mins
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
2 mins
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app