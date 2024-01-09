en English
Travel & Tourism

Conan O’Brien in Ireland: A Warm Welcome from Conor McGregor

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Well-known US talk show host, Conan O’Brien, was recently spotted in the heart of Ireland, stirring up a storm of social media speculation. Accompanied by a camera crew, O’Brien embarked on a journey through the streets of Dublin before venturing to Loughrea, a quaint town in Galway. The presence of the camera crew hints that O’Brien’s visit to Ireland was for more than just a vacation; it suggests the filming of an episode for his widely acclaimed travel show, ‘Conan Without Borders.’

Conan’s Humorous Claim

While in Dublin, in a twist of humor typical of the beloved TV personality, O’Brien claimed to have been crowned ‘Ireland’s Next Top Model’ in a social media post. The humorous statement was not lost on his followers, earning hearty laughs and widespread engagement.

McGregor’s Welcome

The banter caught the attention of Ireland’s own Conor McGregor, the mixed martial arts fighter known globally for his prowess in the UFC ring. McGregor responded to O’Brien’s jest with an invitation of his own. The MMA fighter offered to show him around and assured the best food and drink in Ireland, indicating his eagerness to play host to O’Brien and his team.

A Potential Collaboration?

The exchange between O’Brien and McGregor has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between the two. Given McGregor’s previous appearance on O’Brien’s talk show, where the fighter demonstrated a Capoeira kick, the possibility of an entertaining and memorable episode of ‘Conan Without Borders’ featuring McGregor is a tantalising prospect.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

