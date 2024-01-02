Con Edison Executives to Discuss Financial Results and Clean Energy Initiatives with Investors

Con Edison, one of the largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies in the United States, has announced that its executives will be engaging with investors at various conferences during the first half of January 2024. The discussions will focus on the company’s financial results, business strategy, and its vision for a sustainable energy future.

The Future of Energy

Con Edison’s commitment to creating a clean energy future is central to its business strategy. The company is actively involved in the development of electric transmission projects, targeting renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar. These projects are primarily focused on areas like New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states, and the Midwest. The company’s commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives will be a key topic of discussion with investors at the upcoming conferences.

Financial Performance

With annual revenues of about $16 billion and assets totaling $64 billion, Con Edison operates through several subsidiaries. These include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., which offers electric, gas, and steam services in New York City and parts of Westchester County; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., serving parts of New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which focuses on electric and gas assets management. The company’s latest financial results, outlined in the investor presentation materials available on its website, will also be a focal point of the investor engagements.

Investor Relations

As part of their investor relations effort, Con Edison has made its latest investor presentation materials accessible on its website. The company’s proactive engagement with investors at various conferences is reflective of its commitment to transparency and its belief in the value proposition it offers. Investors and those interested in the company’s performance and initiatives can now access these materials to gain a deeper understanding of Con Edison’s strategic direction and financial health.