en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Comparing the Population of U.S. States to Countries Worldwide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Comparing the Population of U.S. States to Countries Worldwide

Imagine countries as states, and states as countries. The United States, the third most populous nation in the world, presents a diverse spectrum of population sizes across its states. Comparing these to various countries worldwide paints an interesting picture of the U.S. population landscape. As of late 2023, the U.S. population stands at approximately 336 million, according to data from Census.gov and Worldometer.

Population Giants: California, Texas, and Florida

Three states – California, Texas, and Florida – are home to nearly a third of the nation’s population. The most populated state, California, has a population size akin to Canada. If independent, it would rank as the 38th most populous country in the world. Texas, the second most populous state, mirrors Madagascar in terms of population. Florida, the third in line, matches up with Taiwan’s population size.

From New Jersey to Wyoming: A Demographic Mosaic

On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming, the least populated state, mirrors Micronesia’s demographic size. Other notable comparisons include New Jersey with Israel, Virginia with Switzerland, and Michigan with Greece. Pennsylvania’s population equates almost to Bolivia’s, which ranks as the eighth most populated country in South America.

Population Growth Patterns in 2023

The U.S. saw a population increase of over 1.6 million people in 2023, marking a growth of 0.5%. This growth returned to pre-pandemic levels primarily due to the resumption of typical migration patterns and a reduction in death rates. Some states experienced rapid growth, like North Carolina, which prompted funding requests for new public facilities. Meanwhile, economically successful states such as California, Illinois, and New York struggled with population decline due to evolving migration and immigration patterns.

In conclusion, the comparison of U.S. state populations to those of countries worldwide offers a unique perspective on the scale and diversity of the U.S. population. It also highlights the demographic challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as the nation navigates population growth and decline, migration trends, and evolving demographic landscapes.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
6 seconds ago
Logistics Giant to Consolidate Headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Creating 250 Jobs
A transportation and logistics company, currently veiled as ‘Confidential Project Docket,’ is slated to fortify its presence in Miami-Dade County, Florida. By consolidating its headquarters, the company plans to create a whopping 250 full-time jobs, adding to the county’s buoyant employment sector. The Board of County Commissioners is considering a resolution set for January 17
Logistics Giant to Consolidate Headquarters in Miami-Dade County, Creating 250 Jobs
Furry Friend Friday Highlights: Animal Shelter's Winter Prep and Barn Cats
40 seconds ago
Furry Friend Friday Highlights: Animal Shelter's Winter Prep and Barn Cats
Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024
58 seconds ago
Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024
World Class CEO Nate Paul Invokes Fifth Amendment in Austin Real Estate Dispute
8 seconds ago
World Class CEO Nate Paul Invokes Fifth Amendment in Austin Real Estate Dispute
Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture
29 seconds ago
Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
34 seconds ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
Latest Headlines
World News
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
2 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
2 mins
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
3 mins
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
3 mins
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
4 mins
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
5 mins
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
5 mins
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app