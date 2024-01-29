Company Climbs Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed List; Named Most Responsible by Newsweek

In a remarkable demonstration of corporate ascendency, Chairman and CEO Rob Davis proudly announced that his company has not only advanced 78 places in The Wall Street Journal's ranking of the best-managed publicly traded U.S. companies, but the company also secured the 10th position on the esteemed list for 2023. This is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to its patients and commitment to exemplary performance across all operational facets.

A Performance Par Excellence

The Wall Street Journal's comprehensive evaluation is based on five key components: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. In a testament to the company's customer-centric approach, it clinched first place in customer satisfaction. Furthermore, it scored in the top 20% in each of the components, demonstrating its balanced and robust corporate performance.

Recognition for Responsibility

In a separate accolade, the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility was recognized by Newsweek. It was ranked as America's Most Responsible Company for 2024, a reflection of its dedication to responsible business practices and its continued efforts for sustainability. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been honored with this title.

Commitment to Sustainability and ESG Storytelling

Additional information about the company's sustainability strategy and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) storytelling is readily accessible. These resources are available in a multimedia format on their official website, and further details can be found on the platform 3blmedia.com, underlining the company's transparency and commitment to sharing its journey towards sustainable operations.