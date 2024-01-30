Compa Secures $10M in Series A Funding: A Game-Changing Approach to Compensation Data

Compa, a spearheading compensation market data provider, has secured a robust $10 million in a Series A funding round. The lead investor Storm Ventures, was joined by a high-profile investment consortium including Penny Jar Capital, HR Tech Investments, NJP Ventures, Base10 Partners, and Acadian Ventures. This significant investment underscores a strong belief in Compa's groundbreaking market data product, which was introduced to the market in May 2023.

Compa's Novel Approach to Compensation Market Data

Stepping away from conventional methods that rely on annual surveys and self-reported employee data, Compa's platform harnesses offer data from applicant tracking systems. This unique approach equips the platform with the ability to deliver real-time updates on compensation trends. Such timely and accurate data empowers compensation teams at some of the globe's premier companies, including Airbnb, NVIDIA, Stripe, and DoorDash, to swiftly adapt to market fluctuations and fine-tune their compensation strategies.

Compa: A Vision for Fair and Competitive Compensation

Established in 2020 by Charlie Franklin and co-founders Joe Malandruccolo and Taylor Cone, Compa's mission is to ensure that everyone receives fair and competitive compensation. The recently raised funds will propel the company's expansion plans and fortify its compensation intelligence platform.

Testimonials Reflect the Platform's Importance

Recognized industry leaders like Nicky Dietrich from Airbnb and Ali Taner from Marvell Technology vouch for the platform's crucial role in providing dynamic, real-time data. This aids strategic decision-making, particularly in a market that is as unpredictable as it is volatile. Compa's innovative approach to compensation data is changing the game, making it an indispensable tool for businesses striving to stay a step ahead in the rapidly evolving world of compensation.