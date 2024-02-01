Community Votes in 'I Love to Read Challenge': Waterford Elementary Wins

The I Love to Read Challenge, hosted by Blackburn & Romey, is in full swing, inviting the local community to cast their votes to reward a deserving school with a special visit. The voting process is underway and will remain open until the early morning of Friday, February 2nd, 6:30 AM.

A Community Affair

The initiative aims to engage community members of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph areas in supporting local schools. Five schools are in the running for this unique opportunity - Countryside Academy, Fairplain East Elementary, Sister Lakes Elementary, Grace Lutheran, and Ravine View Academy. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite school, thereby supporting the children's literacy.

A Rewarding Experience

The school with the highest number of votes will be honored with a visit from WSBT 22. This visit will not be merely ceremonial. The news team from WSBT 22 is set to read to the students, a gesture that symbolizes the importance of reading in personal and academic development. This event is not only a reward for the winning school but also a powerful motivator for students to embrace and love reading.

On the Air

The victorious school's event will be featured on the WSBT 22 News at 5:30 on Friday, offering viewers a heartwarming glimpse into the world of local education and the community's commitment to fostering a love for reading among its youngsters. This challenge is part of a larger effort to instill a love for reading among students and foster a sense of community engagement.

In a celebratory announcement, Waterford Elementary emerged as the winner of the I Love to Read Challenge, securing the much-anticipated visit from WSBT 22's John Paul. A hearty congratulations to the students of Waterford Elementary!