Community Unites to Replace Stolen ‘Elk Crossing’ Signs in Haywood County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Community Unites to Replace Stolen 'Elk Crossing' Signs in Haywood County

In a remarkable display of community spirit, the residents of Haywood County, North Carolina have rallied together to replace stolen ‘elk crossing’ signs along Highway 19 on Soco Mountain. Initially, these signs were installed by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as a cautionary measure for motorists traversing areas frequented by elks.

Community Answer to a Crisis

Last June, two of these signs, each priced at a hefty $1,300, were stolen, leaving the local fauna and motorists at risk. The community, however, responded swiftly. A public plea on social media led to a fundraising campaign that not only achieved its goal but surpassed it, raising enough money to replace the stolen signs and afford an additional four.

Enhancing Safety Measures

The new signs will be strategically installed in zones where elks have been spotted and where accidents involving these animals have previously occurred. This initiative goes beyond merely replacing what was lost; it aims to enhance safety measures for both the elk population and motorists. It is a testament to the community’s commitment to preserving their iconic wildlife species and ensuring the safety of their roads.

A Symbol of Unity

While the theft of the original signs was a setback, the incident has ultimately served to demonstrate the unity and resilience of the Haywood County community. Their proactive response highlights not only their dedication to wildlife conservation but also their spirit of cooperation and mutual support. The newly installed ‘elk crossing’ signs now stand as symbols of this unity, reminding drivers to remain vigilant, and reinforcing the community’s collective commitment to safety and preservation.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

