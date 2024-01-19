Community Transit Board Updates Composition Based on Population Changes

In a move geared towards better representation, the Community Transit Board of Directors in Washington State has updated its composition. A unanimous decision was made at a special meeting to reappoint all previously serving board members for a new two-year term ending in January 2026.
Adjustment Reflecting Population Changes
The board's structure was revised to reflect the population changes within the municipalities in the service district. Large cities, with a population of over 35,000, will now have three seats instead of the previous two. Medium cities, having between 15,000 to 35,000 residents, will now have two seats instead of three. Small cities, with less than 15,000 residents, will continue to maintain two seats. This adjustment was necessitated by the growth of Lake Stevens, which has now been elevated to the category of large cities.
Composition of the Board
The board's composition includes elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities and towns within the Public Benefit Transit Area (PBTA). It also includes a non-voting labor representative. The members of the board will elect their officers at the upcoming meeting scheduled for February 1. Lance Norton will continue his role as the non-voting labor representative on the board.
Future Plans
The board members, who are selected every two years, will serve their term through January 2026. The review of the board's composition occurs every four years, with the next one slated for January 2024. In the meantime, the newly composed board will focus on representing the interests of the cities and towns within the service district, ensuring that the needs of large, medium, and small cities are adequately met.