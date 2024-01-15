Community Spirit Soars: Non-Profit Events Gain Visibility with The Stroller

Community spirit is in the air as The Stroller offers a platform for non-profit community events, fundraisers, and club meetings to gain visibility without a price tag. The only requirement? Events must be submitted at least a fortnight in advance, giving ample time for the news to reach as many ears as possible.

Join Hands with the American Cancer Society

As part of its Road to Recovery program, the American Cancer Society is seeking compassionate individuals willing to volunteer their time to drive patients to treatment centers. This simple act of kindness might seem small, but it plays a critical role in the patients’ healing journey, bridging the gap between home and healthcare.

Assisting Veterans in their Time of Need

At the office of state Rep. Jill Cooper, a veterans service officer will be available to assist with various veteran services. This initiative underscores the importance of supporting those who have served our nation, ensuring they receive the benefits and resources they are entitled to.

A Mix of Culture, Nature, and Community Service

In a delightful blend of culture and community, St. Vladimir Church is set to host a pierogi sale. Concurrently, the Armstrong Nature Book Club is planning a discussion around “What An Owl Knows” by Jennifer Ackerman. The Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek isn’t far behind, hosting a workshop on creating glass cube terrariums, adding a dash of green to your homes.

Other community events include Al-Anon meetings, a Thrift Store Clothing Ministry, an Accordion Club meeting, and the Becky’s Closet community clothing store. Faith Lutheran Church, the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank, and the Agape Thrift Shop are also hosting events. The Kitchen Sink Book Club, a story time for children, a sewing group, a Community Clothes Closet, and a Penguin Hockey ticket raffle are other highlights. Additionally, TOPS meetings, a movie screening of “West Side Story” at Oakmont Carnegie Library, a family fun night at Springdale Free Public Library, and a family game night at Vandergrift Public Library, along with an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, contribute to the community’s vibrant schedule.

Not to be left out, Howard County in Maryland is serving its senior citizens by providing transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, and other essential errands, ensuring they remain active, independent, and connected to the community.