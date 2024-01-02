Community Rallying to Support Madison County Family After Devastating House Fire

A devastating house fire on December 28th has left a Madison County family grappling with the sudden loss of their home and possessions. The Rector family, long-term residents of their home on Scaffold Cane Road for over 35 years, stood by helplessly as their residence was engulfed by the flames, taking with it new appliances and cherished Christmas gifts.

Escaping the Flames

Freda Rector, daughter of Jack and Patricia Rector, narrated the terrifying experience of evacuating her parents from the inescapable inferno. Patricia, who recently underwent a leg amputation, encountered mobility challenges during the escape. However, in a display of community spirit, two passersby assisted Patricia across the street, away from the fiery chaos. Despite their efforts, the family lost Sydney, their beloved dog, to the fire.

Aftermath and Recovery

Following the tragedy, Patricia now battles an infection in the ICU, with the threat of more surgeries looming. Meanwhile, Freda is focused on salvaging any vestiges of their life, particularly items of sentimental value, from the debris. The Rectors are in urgent need of clothing, with specific sizes outlined for each family member. Jack Rector, while visiting Patricia in the hospital, is staying in a hotel.

Community Support

In the face of this adversity, community members can extend their support to the Rector family through donations to their GoFundMe page. The Berea Fire Department, unable to determine the cause of the fire, handed the investigation over to the family, who suspects their gas stove might have been the ignition point.