en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Community Rallying to Support Madison County Family After Devastating House Fire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Community Rallying to Support Madison County Family After Devastating House Fire

A devastating house fire on December 28th has left a Madison County family grappling with the sudden loss of their home and possessions. The Rector family, long-term residents of their home on Scaffold Cane Road for over 35 years, stood by helplessly as their residence was engulfed by the flames, taking with it new appliances and cherished Christmas gifts.

Escaping the Flames

Freda Rector, daughter of Jack and Patricia Rector, narrated the terrifying experience of evacuating her parents from the inescapable inferno. Patricia, who recently underwent a leg amputation, encountered mobility challenges during the escape. However, in a display of community spirit, two passersby assisted Patricia across the street, away from the fiery chaos. Despite their efforts, the family lost Sydney, their beloved dog, to the fire.

Aftermath and Recovery

Following the tragedy, Patricia now battles an infection in the ICU, with the threat of more surgeries looming. Meanwhile, Freda is focused on salvaging any vestiges of their life, particularly items of sentimental value, from the debris. The Rectors are in urgent need of clothing, with specific sizes outlined for each family member. Jack Rector, while visiting Patricia in the hospital, is staying in a hotel.

Community Support

In the face of this adversity, community members can extend their support to the Rector family through donations to their GoFundMe page. The Berea Fire Department, unable to determine the cause of the fire, handed the investigation over to the family, who suspects their gas stove might have been the ignition point.

0
Disaster United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sri Lanka's State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

By Muhammad Jawad

Unified Command Concludes Clean-up Operation in Hawaii Following Wildfires

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Railroad History

By Salman Khan

Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood ...
@Courts & Law · 48 mins
Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood ...
heart comment 0
Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding

By Momen Zellmi

Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding
Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves

By BNN Correspondents

Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges
Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
34 seconds
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
2 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
2 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
3 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
3 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
3 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
3 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
28 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app