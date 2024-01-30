Community Rallies to Support Family of Teen Killed in Car Crash

In the face of a heartbreaking tragedy, a beacon of hope emerges - a GoFundMe campaign, established with the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to the family of Bradley Ellertson, a 17-year-old junior from Tate High School, who met with a fatal car accident near Molino, Florida.

Community Rallies Behind the Grieving Family

Bradley Ellertson's untimely demise has left a gaping void not just in his family, but also within the local community. His death has prompted an outpour of support, with the community rallying behind his family during this difficult time. The fundraiser set up on GoFundMe is an attempt to alleviate the financial burden faced by the family, helping them cover costs associated with transporting Bradley's remains from Pensacola to Arizona, his native place, as well as managing other funeral expenses and related travel expenditures. The campaign, aiming for a financial target of $10,000, is a testament to the community's collective effort to support the Ellertson family.

The Tragic Incident

The accident, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol, occurred when a 16-year-old female driver from Pensacola, behind the wheels of a Kia Soul, failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck after stopping at a highway intersection. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the unfortunate death of Bradley Ellertson. The driver and another 16-year-old passenger also suffered serious injuries in the crash, adding to the gravity of the incident.

A Life Remembered

Bradley Ellertson, a former player for the Tate High Football team during his freshman year, was a cherished member of both his school and local community. His sudden departure has left his peers and the local community in profound grief, with prayers and condolences pouring in for his family. The GoFundMe campaign is just one among many efforts to extend support and comfort to his grieving family, reflecting the strong sense of community and unity in the face of adversity.