Community Rallies to Support Cherished Costume Shop Devastated by Fire

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Gene’s Costumes, a beloved Kensington, Maryland, costume shop, has been severely damaged due to a devastating electrical fire. The fire, which started in the basement of the Connecticut Avenue establishment, resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damages. While there were no reported physical injuries, the incident has significantly impacted the shop’s owner, Ginger Ager, both emotionally and financially.

A Community Icon in Crisis

For over three decades, Gene’s Costumes has been an integral part of the local community and the arts. The shop’s extensive collection has dressed countless individuals for Halloween, school plays, and local theater productions. The damage to the shop has not only left Ager in a difficult financial position but has also left a void in a community that depended on the shop’s unique offerings.

No Insurance Coverage

Compounding the hardship is the lack of an insurance policy that could have covered the damages. The fire, caused by a light ballast, has left Ager to shoulder the hefty costs of repair and recovery out of pocket. Despite this setback, the shop owner remains hopeful of fulfilling some requests, even as Gene’s Costumes remains shuttered for the time being.

A Community Rallies in Support

Recognizing the costume shop’s importance to the community, supporters have initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ager in rebuilding her business. The campaign, launched shortly after the fire, has already seen a heartening response. Within the first day, over $3,100 was raised, indicating the community’s willingness to rally around its local icon. The community has been encouraged to contribute further to these fundraising efforts, helping Gene’s Costumes recover and continue its legacy of serving the costume and theatre community.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

