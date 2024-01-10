Community Rallies to Save Tattoo Artist’s Business and School in Harrisonburg

James August ‘TJ’ Warsing, Jr., a well-established tattoo artist and instructor in Harrisonburg, Virginia, found himself on the brink of losing his beloved business, ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ and his state-licensed school for aspiring tattoo artists. A ceiling break led to an unfortunate flood, causing the loss of 10,000 gallons of water and consequently leading to his business shuttering for four long months.

Community Rallies to Save Local Business

The challenge at hand for Warsing was raising $4,000 by January 3, 2024. The sum was required to cover the rent and repairs for his business, which had been hard hit by the water damage. However, in the face of adversity, the Harrisonburg community stepped forward in a remarkable display of solidarity.

Individuals such as former Harrisonburg Mayor Rodney Eagle, Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood, and organizations like the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary, among many others, generously contributed to the cause. Through a book signing event and various fundraising efforts, Warsing was successful in amassing the necessary funds.

Gratitude, Continuity, and Future Plans

Overwhelmed by the support, Warsing expressed his deep gratitude to the community. Now, with his business back on solid ground, he is preparing to reopen his school and continue the legacy of teaching aspiring tattoo artists.

As Warsing considers retirement, he is also contemplating the future of his school. The successor to his school would require a state instructor’s license along with a minimum of five years of industry experience in tattooing.

As a testament to his love for the community, Warsing has plans for a substantial art project in Harrisonburg. He aims to create a large memorial featuring flags from every country represented by students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, further cementing his commitment to the city and its people.