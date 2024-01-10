en English
Business

Community Rallies to Save Tattoo Artist’s Business and School in Harrisonburg

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Community Rallies to Save Tattoo Artist’s Business and School in Harrisonburg

James August ‘TJ’ Warsing, Jr., a well-established tattoo artist and instructor in Harrisonburg, Virginia, found himself on the brink of losing his beloved business, ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ and his state-licensed school for aspiring tattoo artists. A ceiling break led to an unfortunate flood, causing the loss of 10,000 gallons of water and consequently leading to his business shuttering for four long months.

Community Rallies to Save Local Business

The challenge at hand for Warsing was raising $4,000 by January 3, 2024. The sum was required to cover the rent and repairs for his business, which had been hard hit by the water damage. However, in the face of adversity, the Harrisonburg community stepped forward in a remarkable display of solidarity.

Individuals such as former Harrisonburg Mayor Rodney Eagle, Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood, and organizations like the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary, among many others, generously contributed to the cause. Through a book signing event and various fundraising efforts, Warsing was successful in amassing the necessary funds.

Gratitude, Continuity, and Future Plans

Overwhelmed by the support, Warsing expressed his deep gratitude to the community. Now, with his business back on solid ground, he is preparing to reopen his school and continue the legacy of teaching aspiring tattoo artists.

As Warsing considers retirement, he is also contemplating the future of his school. The successor to his school would require a state instructor’s license along with a minimum of five years of industry experience in tattooing.

As a testament to his love for the community, Warsing has plans for a substantial art project in Harrisonburg. He aims to create a large memorial featuring flags from every country represented by students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, further cementing his commitment to the city and its people.

Business Education United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

