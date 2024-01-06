en English
Community Outreach Ministry: Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration and Fostering Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Community Outreach Ministry: Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration and Fostering Hope

For two decades, the Community Outreach Ministry, a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies and her husband, STEM Coach Bob, has been working tirelessly towards altering the lives of children affected by parental incarceration in Riverside County. Their mission is simple yet profound – to break the cycle of incarceration and inspire hope and change in the lives of at-risk children. Their tools? A range of impactful services, including STEM Mentor Protégé Workshops and Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration Workshops.

Building Bridges to Better Futures

Community Outreach Ministry’s efforts extend beyond their workshops. The organization has forged collaborations with like-minded entities, such as Give Something Back, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting students facing financial hardships and those who have encountered challenges such as foster care, homelessness, or having an incarcerated parent. Together, they are creating a synergy of support for these young individuals, offering them the chance to envision and pursue a future unburdened by the shadows of their past.

(Read Also: Harare Athletic Board Kicks Off 2024 Season with Cross-Country Event)

Recognizing and Nurturing Talent

One of the highlights of their combined efforts is the annual Scholar Dinner hosted by Give Something Back. Now in its fifth year, the event is an occasion to celebrate achievement and resilience. Teens with a minimum 3.0 GPA are awarded academic coaching and tuition assistance, a vital boost that puts higher education within their reach. The voices of recipients like JesiYah Neal and Anthony Neal-Long echo with gratitude, their words painting a picture of the profound impact this support has on their academic and career pathways.

(Read Also: FA Cup Showdown: Arsenal and Liverpool Prep for Third-Round Clash)

Success Stories and Continued Connection

The Community Outreach Ministry and Give Something Back’s influence doesn’t end with financial assistance and academic coaching. They celebrate the achievements of their alumni scholars and maintain a continued connection. The success of scholars such as Jacori and Jaelin Neal, now serving in the Navy, is a testament to the effectiveness of these programs. Furthermore, the organization’s commitment to nurturing a lifelong bond with these students underscores their dedication to these young individuals’ futures.

Community Outreach Ministry’s work is far from done. They continue to invite students as young as 8th grade to participate in their programs, including the STEM Mentor Protégé Workshops, with the aim of qualifying for the Give Back Scholars Program. Their unwavering commitment paints a promising picture for the future of at-risk children in Riverside County.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

