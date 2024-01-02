Community Market in St. Pete Fights for Survival Amid Financial Crisis

In the heart of west St. Pete, a beacon of community support, the Love Thy Neighbor Community Market, faces a significant challenge. The market, a food pantry, is on the brink of closure due to the shutdown of the neighboring Pesky Pelican brew pub, which had been shouldering its rent and utility bills. The pub’s owner, Dan Pemberton, was forced to close the establishment on December 31st, succumbing to a mounting pile of debt, despite seven years of mostly successful operation.

The Market’s Beginnings and Impact

The pantry came into existence 16 months ago, the brainchild of Joanne Braccio, who owns the market and also runs Maid to Order FL, a local home-cleaning service. Braccio was moved to start the charity work in response to the stark needs she encountered while cleaning the homes of cancer patients. The pantry offers a variety of donated food and essential items at no cost, allowing people to pick what they require rather than being handed pre-selected items.

Facing the Challenge

With the closure of the pub, Braccio now finds herself in a predicament. However, she remains undeterred and has already begun to explore ways to keep the pantry open. She has initiated a GoFundMe page, reaching out to the community for financial assistance. Additionally, she is considering the possibility of opening a thrift store in an adjoining space to fund the pantry. The market also receives donations of clothing from Wal-Mart and other retailers, which it distributes to the homeless and needy through various organizations.

Continuing the Fight

In the face of adversity, Braccio’s determination to continue supporting the community is unwavering. The Love Thy Neighbor Community Market, which has fed and clothed countless individuals during its relatively short existence, is fighting to remain a comforting presence in west St. Pete. The story of this neighborhood pantry, and its struggle to survive, underscores the importance of community support in times of crisis and the potential for unity and resilience in overcoming challenges.