Community Library of Allegheny Valley to Host Annual Quilt Show Amidst Vibrant Community Activities

In the heart of Allegheny Valley, an annual tradition of warmth and community spirit is about to unfold. The Community Library of Allegheny Valley is gearing up to host its 26th annual Quilt Show from February 1 to March 2, embracing both digital and physical realms to cater to a wider audience. The event is a vibrant spectacle of skill and creativity, with categories ranging from hand-quilted and machine-quilted to the delicately crafted small-scale quilts.

Quilt Show: A Community Tapestry

The Quilt Show is a cherished fixture in the community’s cultural calendar, where quilt entries are accepted until January 31. The culmination of the event is marked by a reception on March 2, where winners are announced based on public votes, celebrating the artistry and craft of the participants.

Bull Creek United Presbyterian Church Model Railroad Association

Parallel to this, the Bull Creek United Presbyterian Church Model Railroad Association is extending an invitation to the public for its holiday train display. The event is not just a display of intricate miniature railroads, but also a conduit of charity, with admission fees and food donations directed to benefit the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank.

Community Initiatives and Charitable Efforts

Allegheny Valley is a hub of community activity, with various groups and associations holding meetings and events. These include the Alle-Kiski Day Quilters and Sewers, Apollo Area Historical Society, bus trips to Rivers Casino, educational programs on bald eagles, rummage sales, and bingo nights. Amid these activities, local charitable initiatives also hold a prominent place. Al-Anon meetings for families of alcoholics, the clothing ministry at Faith Lutheran Church, the Sparrow’s Nest clothing and home goods ministry, and the Agape Thrift Shop at Grace United Methodist Church are all part of the community’s efforts to provide support and aid to those in need.