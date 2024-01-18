Community Education Coalition Appoints Dr. Jim Roberts as New Vice President

In an announcement that marks a significant development in the regional educational landscape, the Community Education Coalition (CEC) of Columbus has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Jim Roberts as its new Vice President. The tenure is set to commence in July 2024. Currently serving as the Superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC), Dr. Roberts is celebrated for his strategic vision and innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing community collaboration and promoting equitable educational outcomes.

Unveiling a Champion for Education

Dr. Jim Roberts brings to the table a stellar track record of fostering community engagement and championing education. His contributions include pioneering programs such as iGrad and Counseling Counts, both of which are designed to support children and families in Bartholomew County at various stages of education, from early learning to post-secondary levels. Dr. Roberts' career, spanning over three decades, is marked with significant milestones in education, where he has served as a teacher and an administrator. His work in health, wellness, and technology access has been recognized and lauded on multiple occasions.

A Vision for Community Impact

Upon his retirement from BCSC in 2025, Dr. Roberts will fully immerse himself in his role at the CEC. His commitment to the community and focus on education as a catalyst for economic growth align perfectly with the CEC's mission. Kathy Oren, the President and CEO of CEC, lauded Dr. Roberts for his servant leadership and the significant impact he has had on the community. In his upcoming role, Dr. Roberts will focus on enhancing education, creating career pathways, attracting businesses to the region, retaining local talent, and growing the AirPark Columbus College Campus.

A Collective Applause

The news of Dr. Roberts' appointment has been met with enthusiastic approval from the CEC board and members of the community. CEC Board Chair Jim Schacht and CivicLab Executive Director Jack Hess commended Dr. Roberts for his vision and unwavering commitment to educational access and economic empowerment. The appointment is seen as a significant step towards furthering the region's educational excellence and economic opportunities.