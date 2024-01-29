Community Bids Farewell: Details of Upcoming Services and Calling Hours Released

Our community mourns as we bid farewell to several individuals who have recently passed away. Comprehensive details about the upcoming services and calling hours have been released, providing a chance for loved ones, friends, and acquaintances to pay their final respects.

Remembering the Deceased

Ada J. Byler, 84, from Middlefield will be remembered in a service at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 17098 Kinsman Road, Middlefield. Calling hours are open until the service commences. Brenda L. Giering, 66, from Hartford, will have her life celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Galloway-Onstott Funeral Home, Hartford, with calling hours starting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

Mourners for Judith K. Gutelius, 77, of Champion, can gather at 10 a.m. on Monday at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, with calling hours from 9 to 10 a.m. Mary S. Hilas, 89, from Warren, will be honored at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, with calling hours starting from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Continuing the Farewell

Raymond A. Jaskiewicz, 67, also from Warren, will be saluted at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, with calling hours commencing from 5 p.m. Friends and family of Charolette Ann Maynard, 70, from Boardman, can pay their respects at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman, with calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, and 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mary Jane Mundo, 76, of Niles, will have her services at 11 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Niles. Vonzella Parker, 70, from Warren, will be laid to rest with a graveside service at noon on Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery.

Final Respects

A service remembering Teresa DeGood Pytlik, 69, also from Warren, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, with calling hours from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Paul E. Sarsany Sr., 88, from Champion, will be honored at 1 p.m. on Friday at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren, with calling hours from noon to 1 p.m. Lastly, the life of Nancy L. Wildman, 86, of Gustavus, will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday at Baumgardner Funeral Home, Kinsman, with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon.

As the community comes together during these times of loss, it is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.