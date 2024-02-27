Community Bands Together for R.I.S.E. 4 Matt Event to Fund Smart Home for Hero Matthew Krumwiede

In June 2012, U.S. Army squad leader Matthew Krumwiede suffered life-altering injuries after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan, losing both legs and sustaining severe arm injuries. Fast forward to today, the Gary Sinise Foundation is set to hold a fundraising event titled R.I.S.E. 4 Matt on June 8 at Grace Lutheran High School in Pocatello, aiming to build a specially adapted smart home to support his new way of life.

From Battlefield to Recovery: Krumwiede's Journey

Waking up at Brooke Army Medical Center, Krumwiede embarked on a challenging recovery path, enduring nearly 50 surgeries. His journey was fraught with emotional and physical hurdles, from grappling with the loss of his legs to learning how to navigate life with prosthetics. The transformational role of rehabilitation and the support from fellow veterans propelled him towards a semblance of normalcy, eventually leading him to work with Higher Ground, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching adaptive sports.

R.I.S.E. 4 Matt: A Community's Support

The upcoming fundraiser, organized by Krumwiede's mother and biggest supporter, Pam, aims to provide a tailored living environment for Krumwiede through the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program. The event will feature a dinner, silent auction, and trivia bowl, with sponsorship levels ranging from silver to diamond. The community's rallying support underscores the profound gratitude for Krumwiede's sacrifices and highlights the collective effort to ensure his comfort and independence.

Embracing a New Chapter

Nearly 12 years post-injury, Krumwiede has made significant strides, from embracing adaptive sports to contributing to the veteran community through Higher Ground. His journey from the harrowing moments of injury to finding a renewed purpose exemplifies resilience and the power of community support. The R.I.S.E. 4 Matt event not only symbolizes a beacon of hope for Krumwiede but also serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who've served.

As Krumwiede looks forward to moving into his specially adapted smart home, his story continues to inspire and resonate with many, highlighting the challenges and triumphs faced by veterans. The support from the Gary Sinise Foundation and the broader community underscores a collective commitment to honoring and aiding those who have sacrificed so much for their country.