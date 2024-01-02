CommerceNext Honors Retail Industry Trailblazers with 2024 ‘CommerceXcellence’ Awards

CommerceNext, a prominent organization at the intersection of marketing, ecommerce, and technology in retail, recently revealed the winners of its 2024 ‘CommerceXcellence’ Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges and celebrates 24 industry trailblazers for their outstanding leadership, revolutionary innovation, and significant impact in the retail sector. The list of winners features renowned executives from leading brands such as Anthropologie Group, Patagonia, and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Selection Process and Award Ceremony

The selection of the winners was conducted by a committee comprised of retail industry executives. The honorees will be formally recognized at a reception on January 15, 2024, in New York City. The event coincides with the NRF 2024 conference, a global platform for innovative ideas and discussions in the retail industry. The event will not just honor the winners but also offer an opportunity for industry networking and knowledge sharing.

CommerceXcellence Awards: A Tribute to Industry Pioneers

The CommerceXcellence Awards are more than just a recognition; they represent a tribute to individuals who are significantly contributing to the evolution of the retail industry. The awards highlight the visionaries who are not only leading their respective organizations to heights of success, but also setting new standards for the industry as a whole.

About CommerceNext

CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia, a global media group that organizes high-profile professional events across various sectors. CommerceNext hosts a range of events, including the annual CommerceNext Growth Show, executive retreats, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, and industry research. It also offers an online community and owns a diverse portfolio of global ecommerce events. The organization’s initiatives aim at fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration among industry professionals.