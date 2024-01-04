Comedian Honors Firefighters with Photo Shoot at Brooklyn’s Friends of Firefighters

At the heart of Red Hook, Brooklyn, the historic firehouse that serves as the home base for Friends of Firefighters buzzes with life. The nonprofit organization, established in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, has been a haven for firefighters and their families for nearly a quarter of a century. This week, it played host to a unique event: a photo shoot organized by comedian Rachel Feinstein, who is married to a firefighter, to shine a light on the organization and the close-knit community it fosters.

Shared Bonds of Loyalty and Openness

Feinstein, who has first-hand knowledge of the firefighter’s life through her marriage, pointed out the similarities between her profession and that of her husband’s: a deep sense of loyalty, an openness, and a camaraderie that binds them together. This connection, she believes, is shared by all those who face similar life-or-death situations, whether on the front lines of a fire or standing on a stage, baring their souls to an audience.

Supporting the Firefighter Family

Friends of Firefighters offers more than just a gathering place. It provides free, independent counseling to firefighters and their loved ones, a service that has seen a significant increase in demand, particularly for children struggling with school-related challenges. Kia Carbone, the organization’s program director and a licensed social worker, revealed a new program for children of firefighters is set to debut this spring, a testament to the organization’s evolving efforts to meet the needs of its community.

A Historic Hub and Its Furry Mascot

The 150-year-old firehouse is steeped in history and serves as a hub for a variety of activities, including breakfast gatherings for active and retired firefighters. It’s also home to Sadie, the firehouse dog, who will be included in the upcoming activities. Despite the passage of time and the evolution of firefighting practices, this historic building remains a symbol of resilience and unity for the firefighting community.

While the release date for Feinstein’s Netflix comedy special is yet to be announced, the photo shoot at Friends of Firefighters has already achieved its goal: drawing attention to the indomitable spirit of firefighter families and the vital support provided by the organization.