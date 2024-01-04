en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Comedian Honors Firefighters with Photo Shoot at Brooklyn’s Friends of Firefighters

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Comedian Honors Firefighters with Photo Shoot at Brooklyn’s Friends of Firefighters

At the heart of Red Hook, Brooklyn, the historic firehouse that serves as the home base for Friends of Firefighters buzzes with life. The nonprofit organization, established in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, has been a haven for firefighters and their families for nearly a quarter of a century. This week, it played host to a unique event: a photo shoot organized by comedian Rachel Feinstein, who is married to a firefighter, to shine a light on the organization and the close-knit community it fosters.

Shared Bonds of Loyalty and Openness

Feinstein, who has first-hand knowledge of the firefighter’s life through her marriage, pointed out the similarities between her profession and that of her husband’s: a deep sense of loyalty, an openness, and a camaraderie that binds them together. This connection, she believes, is shared by all those who face similar life-or-death situations, whether on the front lines of a fire or standing on a stage, baring their souls to an audience.

Supporting the Firefighter Family

Friends of Firefighters offers more than just a gathering place. It provides free, independent counseling to firefighters and their loved ones, a service that has seen a significant increase in demand, particularly for children struggling with school-related challenges. Kia Carbone, the organization’s program director and a licensed social worker, revealed a new program for children of firefighters is set to debut this spring, a testament to the organization’s evolving efforts to meet the needs of its community.

A Historic Hub and Its Furry Mascot

The 150-year-old firehouse is steeped in history and serves as a hub for a variety of activities, including breakfast gatherings for active and retired firefighters. It’s also home to Sadie, the firehouse dog, who will be included in the upcoming activities. Despite the passage of time and the evolution of firefighting practices, this historic building remains a symbol of resilience and unity for the firefighting community.

While the release date for Feinstein’s Netflix comedy special is yet to be announced, the photo shoot at Friends of Firefighters has already achieved its goal: drawing attention to the indomitable spirit of firefighter families and the vital support provided by the organization.

0
Society United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
18 seconds ago
Austin Justice Coalition Leader Participates in Police Training Exercise
Chas Moore, the influential leader of the Austin Justice Coalition, recently took part in a hands-on training exercise with the Texas Municipal Police Association. His participation in the exercise aimed to gain firsthand insight into the challenges police officers face in various scenarios. In three different role-plays, Moore found himself in the shoes of an
Austin Justice Coalition Leader Participates in Police Training Exercise
Timberwolves' Stars Show Their Generous Side, Reserve Guard Promotes Brand
11 mins ago
Timberwolves' Stars Show Their Generous Side, Reserve Guard Promotes Brand
PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project
21 mins ago
PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project
Wisconsin's Veterans to Receive Valentines in State-wide Initiative
53 seconds ago
Wisconsin's Veterans to Receive Valentines in State-wide Initiative
Unfortunate Incident at Chipping Norton Theatre; Support for Queen Margrethe's Abdication
4 mins ago
Unfortunate Incident at Chipping Norton Theatre; Support for Queen Margrethe's Abdication
Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia
10 mins ago
Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
28 seconds
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
42 seconds
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
43 seconds
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
45 seconds
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
47 seconds
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
1 min
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
1 min
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
2 mins
Champaign County Records Lowest Annual COVID-19 Deaths in 2023
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
3 mins
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app