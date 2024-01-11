en English
Business

ComEd Recognized by Edison Electric Institute for Exceptional Service Recovery Efforts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
ComEd Recognized by Edison Electric Institute for Exceptional Service Recovery Efforts

In an affirmation of its commitment to service reliability and emergency response, northern Illinois energy provider, ComEd, has been bestowed with dual accolades by The Edison Electric Institute (EEI). The awards were in recognition of ComEd’s exceptional recovery and assistance efforts in the wake of destructive weather events that rocked the region in 2023.

Emergency Assistance and Recovery Awards

ComEd was honored with the Emergency Assistance Award for its pivotal role in aiding Midwest utilities in restoring power post the June derecho—a weather phenomenon marked by devastating winds. Additionally, the energy company was also the recipient of the Emergency Recovery Award, lauding its prompt and effective response to a series of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that struck Illinois in July 2023.

Swift Response to Outages

The summer of 2023 was particularly challenging for ComEd with over 124,000 customers experiencing power outages due to the severe weather. However, with the deployment of 1,700 line crews who clocked in over 50,000 work hours, ComEd ensured a swift restoration of services. Remarkably, 60% of the affected customers saw their power restored within four hours, and a near-total 99% had their power back within a day.

Recognizing Excellence in Service

EEI, a national association representing investor-owned electric companies in the U.S., presents these awards twice annually. They are a testament to the commendable efforts of electric companies in restoring services following disruptions wrought by extreme weather or other incidents. ComEd’s recognition extended beyond the emergency awards to include the prestigious 2023 Reliability One Award, acknowledging the company’s efforts in system hardening and reliability.

ComEd, an Exelon Corporation subsidiary, is a crucial energy provider to over 4 million customers, constituting 70% of Illinois’s population. With these awards, the company’s dedication to service reliability and swift emergency response has received national recognition, reinforcing its reputation as a trustworthy and resilient energy provider.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

