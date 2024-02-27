Comcast NBCUniversal and Never Whisper Justice Launch 'Black Girls' Documentary on Xfinity

Comcast NBCUniversal has partnered with Never Whisper Justice to bring an inspiring new documentary to light. 'Black Girls,' directed by B. Monét, is now exclusively available on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel, offering a profound look into the lives and stories of Black women who have become pivotal leaders and advocates in their communities. This partnership marks a significant step in promoting Black storytelling and talent, showcasing the power of resilience and leadership among Black women.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration

The collaboration between Comcast NBCUniversal and Never Whisper Justice introduces 'Black Girls' to audiences on a platform dedicated to premier Black storytelling. Launched in 2021, the Black Experience on Xfinity channel has been a curated destination for content that celebrates Black culture and achievements. With the addition of 'Black Girls,' the channel continues to honor its commitment to bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the forefront, highlighting the documentary's focus on intergenerational healing and the various forms of advocacy led by Black women across sectors.

Voices of Inspiration and Change

'Black Girls' features influential figures such as Olympian Allyson Felix, educator Vanessa Rochelle-Lewis, entrepreneur Olympia Auset, literacy advocate Marley Dias, mental health advocate Jacqueline Alexander Sykes, and writer Alex Elle. These stories of overcoming adversities to make significant impacts in their communities are at the heart of the documentary. Directed by award-winning filmmaker B. Monét and produced by a team including Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, Tina Charles, and Jon-Thomas Royston, the documentary is a testament to the strength and resilience of Black women.

Expanding the Narrative

By partnering with Black programming partners and film studios, the Black Experience on Xfinity has introduced a variety of original documentaries like 'Black Girls,' further enriching the narrative around Black talent and content creators. Recognized as a first-of-its-kind curated destination for Black content, the channel has received an endorsement from the African American Film Critics Association, solidifying its place as a pivotal platform for Black stories and storytellers.

The release of 'Black Girls' on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel is more than just a documentary premiere; it's a celebration of the enduring spirit and leadership of Black women. As audiences explore these captivating stories, the documentary not only sheds light on the challenges faced by Black women but also highlights their triumphs, leadership, and the profound impact they have on their communities and beyond. This film, and the partnership that made it possible, paves the way for more stories that need to be told, encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diversity and richness of Black culture.