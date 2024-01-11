Columbus Tackles Housing Crisis: Mutual Aid Group Aids in Relocating Homeless Community

In Ohio’s capital, Columbus, a crucial housing crisis has surfaced, causing a near doubling of unsheltered homelessness from 2022 to 2023. Amid this dilemma, Heer to Serve, a notable mutual aid group, has stepped up and taken extraordinary steps to address the issue.

Relocating the Homeless

Under the leadership of community advocate Emily Myers, the group successfully campaigned for the relocation of nearly 30 individuals. These people, living behind a south Columbus mobile home park, have now found warmth and stability in housing for the first time in years. Such actions demonstrate how committed individuals and groups can press city authorities for needed funding and make a tangible difference.

Community Shelter Board’s Involvement

The Community Shelter Board has played a significant role in this endeavor. With winter funding from the city, the board has moved 27 people into a hotel. But they’re not stopping there. They are now working tirelessly to secure not just temporary, but permanent housing and employment opportunities for these individuals.

A Proven Strategy

This effort is not a standalone initiative. It mirrors a broader strategy that has already shown effectiveness in the past. The board had previously orchestrated the transition of an encampment into a shelter, leading to permanent housing for most of its residents, proving that this method works.

The people at the receiving end of this operation, like Amanda King, have expressed profound gratitude for the life-changing support. They are not only recipients of help but intend to be part of future endeavors by the aid group. The Community Shelter Board remains steadfast in its belief: Housing is the key to solving homelessness. They aim to continue their work, supporting people in finding lasting housing solutions, thus progressively tackling the housing crisis in Columbus.