Columbus Symphony's 2024 Picnic with the Pops: Nas, Violent Femmes, and More Set to Perform

The Columbus Symphony has officially unveiled its star-studded lineup for the 2024 Picnic with the Pops concert series, setting the stage for an eclectic blend of musical genres under the open skies of Bicentennial Pavilion. From June 15 to July 27, attendees will be treated to performances ranging from rock legends to hip-hop icons, all orchestrated by Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz.

Diverse Musical Acts Take the Stage

Kicking off the series, Generation Radio, a supergroup featuring talents from Chicago and Rascal Flatts, will delve into a repertoire that includes hits from Journey and Tom Petty. The following week, the folk rock band Violent Femmes, known for their cult classics, promises to captivate the audience. The symphony will also pay homage to George Gershwin's legacy, marking the centenary of "Rhapsody in Blue," with a patriotic display including a U.S. Color Guard and fireworks. Mid-series, a tribute to Led Zeppelin and a symphonic rendition of Nas's seminal album, Illmatic, are sure to draw crowds. Closing the series, Cody Fry and the Ohio State University Marching Band will provide a grand finale with their diverse and electrifying performances.

Ticket Information and Venue Details

Tickets for this much-anticipated event are available for purchase with general admission lawn tickets starting at $36.75 if bought in advance. Special rates are provided for children, and those interested in a more premium experience can opt for full table or single table seats, with prices ranging up to $1,157. The concerts are hosted at the Bicentennial Pavilion, located at 160 S. High St., offering a scenic backdrop for these summer evening concerts.

A Celebration of Music and Community

The Picnic with the Pops concert series not only showcases the versatile talent of the Columbus Symphony and guest artists but also fosters a sense of community and celebration among attendees. Whether it's the classic rock tunes of Led Zeppelin, the innovative hip-hop beats of Nas, or the patriotic melodies during the Gershwin celebration, each performance is designed to offer something unique to the audience. With a lineup that spans genres and eras, the 2024 Picnic with the Pops promises memorable nights of music under the stars.

As the Columbus Symphony gears up for this musical extravaganza, the city anticipates a summer filled with melodies, memories, and moments that highlight the power of live music. Whether you're a lifelong symphony enthusiast or looking for a novel summer activity, the Picnic with the Pops concert series offers an unparalleled musical experience in the heart of Columbus.