en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Columbus Firefighters Battle Extreme Cold to Keep the City Safe

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Columbus Firefighters Battle Extreme Cold to Keep the City Safe

Firefighters in Columbus, Ohio, are grappling with the challenges posed by extreme cold weather conditions. On a recent Sunday, as temperatures plunged into single digits and wind chills hit minus 20 degrees, these brave professionals had to take extra precautions to fight a house fire while ensuring their own safety.

Additional Risks in Extreme Weather

According to Captain Mark Mattox from the Columbus Division of Fire, the additional measures are a necessity in such harsh conditions. The risk of frostbite is high, requiring firefighters to cover every inch of exposed skin. However, despite their robust appearance, the standard firefighting gear does not offer sufficient warmth, especially during periods of inactivity. As a result, the cold can quickly penetrate, endangering the firefighters.

Frozen Challenges

A significant challenge faced during the Hilltop area house fire was the sub-zero temperatures causing the water from the firefighting hoses to freeze almost instantly upon contact with the air. This led to a hazardous icy environment, causing three firefighters to slip and fall. To counter this, salt was continuously spread on the ground to de-ice the area.

Dealing with the Cold

To avoid frostbite and other cold-related injuries, crews are rotated frequently, ensuring that no one is exposed to the cold for prolonged periods. Extra trucks and firefighters are also deployed during such severe weather conditions, ensuring that there are enough resources to deal with any situation and keep the crew in dry gear.

Despite the harsh conditions, Columbus firefighters are well-accustomed to dealing with the cold, and they continue to perform their duties to protect the community. This dedication was on full display during their response to the Hilltop fire. Their commitment to service was such that they were ready to serve even when a local Martin Luther King Jr. march was canceled due to the extreme weather.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
9 mins ago
Denver's Annual MLK Marade Marches on Amid Frigid Temperatures
The annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the 39th annual Marade (march and parade) in Denver, is set to march on, despite the anticipated frigid temperatures on Monday. Organizers are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants. Adjustments for Safety Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of the Dr.
Denver's Annual MLK Marade Marches on Amid Frigid Temperatures
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
2 hours ago
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
2 hours ago
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
ACC Limited's Bargarh Cement Plant Wins Gold at Kalinga Safety Excellence Award Ceremony
16 mins ago
ACC Limited's Bargarh Cement Plant Wins Gold at Kalinga Safety Excellence Award Ceremony
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
1 hour ago
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras
2 hours ago
Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras
Latest Headlines
World News
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
15 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
15 seconds
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
18 seconds
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
22 seconds
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
22 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
31 seconds
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
40 seconds
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
3 mins
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
4 mins
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
22 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app