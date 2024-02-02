Subscribe

#United States #Economy

Columbia Sportswear Reports Q4 Results, Prepares for Challenge in 2024

Columbia Sportswear Company announces Q4 2023 results, highlighting successful inventory reduction plan and growth outside U.S., but expects challenging 2024.

Waqas Arain
Wrapping up the financial year 2023 on December 31, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM), a world-renowned innovator in outdoor, active, and lifestyle products, publicized its Q4 financial results. Despite a tumultuous year marked by challenges in the U.S. market and a milder winter affecting Q4 performance, the company's CEO, Tim Boyle, spotlighted several accomplishments. Significant among these was an inventory reduction plan's successful implementation leading to a robust operating cash flow of over $600 million.

Financial Highlights of 2023

In Q4 2023, Columbia Sportswear's net sales dipped by 9% to $1.06 billion, with the gross margin widening to 50.6%. As a consequence, the net income experienced a 26% decrease, settling at $93.3 million. However, the company's full-year performance paints a brighter picture. The net sales marginally climbed by 1% to reach $3.49 billion, while the gross margin expanded to 49.6%. Despite these gains, the net income dropped by 19% to $251.4 million.

Nevertheless, the company's financial health remained robust with a strong balance sheet showcasing $764.5 million in cash and short-term investments and zero borrowings. In a show of strength, the company bought back shares worth $184 million and announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share.

Brand Growth and Challenges

While the company witnessed hiccups in the U.S. market, the Columbia brand flourished in international markets, particularly in China and Europe. Even as a warmer winter dented the Q4 performance, the company navigated these challenges deftly, paving the way for its future plans.

Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, Columbia Sportswear anticipates a challenging 2024 due to cautious retailer orders coupled with economic and geopolitical uncertainties. The company expects the net sales to decrease by 2-4%, although the gross margin is projected to expand. The net income for the year is forecasted to be in the range of $207 to $231 million.

As part of its plans for the upcoming year, the company has set aside capital expenditures of $60 to $80 million and anticipates an operating cash flow of at least $300 million. The full-year financial outlook for 2024 includes the impact from the profit improvement program and foreign currency translation. This profit improvement program aims at annual savings of $125 to $150 million by 2026, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of mounting challenges.