Columbia Land Trust Transfers Conserved Land Back to Clark County Parks

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Columbia Land Trust Transfers Conserved Land Back to Clark County Parks

In an unprecedented move, Columbia Land Trust has successfully completed the transfer of 112 acres of conserved natural landscape back to Clark County’s parks, a process that has spanned years and, in some cases, decades. This land acquisition was initially funded by Clark County’s Conservation Futures Program, under the agreement that the Columbia Land Trust would take care of the land until the county was equipped to manage it.

Stewardship Role of Columbia Land Trust

The Trust’s role was pivotal and comprehensive, monitoring for activities such as illegal dumping and the removal of noxious weeds. The land transfer includes 80 acres situated in the Lake Rosannah Natural Area, 12 acres in the Lewisville Regional Park graced with significant river shoreline, and a 20-acre package in Whipple Creek Regional Park. These areas serve as precious wildlife habitats, scenic corridors, and natural sanctuaries amid the encroaching urban development.

The Conservation Futures Program

Funded by a county levy, the Conservation Futures Program has played a significant role in facilitating over 100 land acquisition projects. The fruitful collaboration between Columbia Land Trust and Clark County has resulted in the protection of more than 5,000 acres of natural land. Of this, the trust has conserved roughly 1,800 acres spanning various locations including Camp Currie, Fallen Leaf Lake, and parts of the East Fork Lewis and Washougal rivers.

A Larger Conservation Initiative

This conservation effort forms part of a larger initiative, backed by community funding and partnerships with state and federal agencies, municipalities, and private entities. The overarching goal is to preserve natural landscapes, ensuring they are not swallowed up by the relentless march of urban expansion. As more areas succumb to urbanization, such collaborative efforts become increasingly vital in safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

