Colts’ Drew Ogletree Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree, aged 25, was arrested on Friday for domestic battery, as per Hendricks County, Indiana court records. The NFL player now faces charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years old. Both charges are classified as level 6 felonies and following his apprehension, Ogletree was held without bond.

An Incident of Domestic Battery

The arrest followed a response by the Avon Police Department to a domestic incident on December 26, where it was reported that the victim was body-slammed during an altercation. It has been confirmed that Ogletree’s son was present during the event. After an arrest warrant was issued, Ogletree surrendered to authorities.

Ogletree’s Career in the NFL

Ogletree, a sixth-round draft pick from Youngstown State in 2022, had missed his initial season due to a torn ACL sustained during the Colts’ training camp. Despite this setback, he managed to record nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the current season.

The Colts’ Response

The Colts organization has acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations against Ogletree. They are currently gathering more information on the incident and are cooperating with the NFL. The team has refrained from making further comments at this time.

In the wake of these allegations, questions arise about the future of Ogletree’s career, both with the Colts and in the NFL at large. The incident underscores the ongoing dialogue about professional athletes’ conduct off the field and the repercussions of their actions on their careers and the reputation of the organizations they represent.