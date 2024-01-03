Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program: A Beacon of Hope Mired in Controversy

Colorado’s universal preschool program, approved by voters and designed to provide at least four hours of free preschool for all children, finds itself in the center of a litigation vortex. Several school districts within the state, including Cherry Creek, along with the Colorado Association of School Executives and the Consortium of Directors of Special Education, have lodged a civil complaint against the state. Their primary grievances revolve around issues of equity, funding, and the functionality of the program’s online application system, BridgeCare.

Points of Contention

Since its implementation, the preschool initiative has been plagued by a multitude of complications. These include language barriers hampering the application process, misunderstandings regarding enrollment, discrepancies in funding, and difficulties in assigning students to their preferred preschools within districts. Consequently, the program, which is partially funded by a nicotine tax and currently serves nearly 50,000 preschoolers, is being critically evaluated for its hasty rollout, potential discrimination issues, and standards of quality.

Religious Beliefs and Non-Discrimination Rules

Adding another layer to the controversy, two Denver-area Catholic parishes, supported by the Archdiocese of Denver, are challenging the program’s non-discrimination rules. They contend that enrolling preschoolers from LGBTQ families would conflict with their religious beliefs. This lawsuit could drastically impact the new $322 million preschool program, possibly leading to increased inclusion of faith-based schools and limiting the state’s ability to set anti-discrimination policies for an education program it funds.

Federal Court Intervention

The federal district court in Denver is currently hearing arguments and testimonies regarding whether Colorado’s universal pre-kindergarten program unconstitutionally compels Catholic preschools to violate their religious beliefs about sexual orientation and gender identity in order to participate. The judge dismissed the archdiocese itself from the case but agreed that the specific parishes and individual plaintiffs had alleged a valid injury. The trial will address whether the program’s special accommodation for students with disabilities also requires the state to accommodate schools’ religious beliefs, especially when those beliefs exclude the LGBTQ population.

The universal preschool initiative is a cornerstone of Colorado’s commitment to education. However, the ongoing legal battles and operational issues have cast a shadow over the program, raising concerns among various stakeholders and putting the state’s educational policies under intense scrutiny.