Colorado's Housing Crisis Worsens: State Ranks Last in Competitiveness Housing Index

Home affordability in the Rocky Mountain state of Colorado, particularly in the vibrant city of Denver, has experienced a disheartening downfall. The Homebuyers Misery Index portrays a bleak picture, indicating a deepening crisis across all counties since August 2023. In a startling revelation, Colorado now finds itself at the bottom of the Free Enterprise Competitiveness Housing Index, trailing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A Host of Unfavorable Factors

Several factors contribute to this distressing scenario. Persistent high housing costs loom large, with a fleeting lull brought on by decreasing mortgage rates in late 2023 providing little relief. A constrained housing inventory exacerbates the situation, with homeowners clutching onto properties with low mortgage rates. New housing permits, a critical indicator of future supply, have also seen a dip, signaling an unrelenting housing supply deficit.

County-Specific Unaffordability Increases

In a detailed breakdown, Mesa County experienced a 7% surge in the unaffordability index, while Boulder County's index rose by a concerning 3%. The predicament of the average Denver homeowner is particularly alarming. They now have to labor for 114 hours per month to afford a mortgage, marking a staggering 172% surge since 2013.

Denver's Housing Deficit

Denver's housing deficit, a gaping wound in the city's infrastructure, was estimated to be between 45,025 and 115,012 units in 2023. This hole is projected to expand further, with an additional 26,971 to 40,968 units required by 2028 to meet the burgeoning demand. The early months of 2023 saw a promising rise in new housing permits in Denver. However, the numbers began to wane after May, with a 17% fall in projected permits compared to the previous year, 2022.

Call for an Urgent Strategy

The report, a clarion call for urgent action, emphasizes the dire need for state government leaders to devise strategies to address housing affordability. It draws attention to the chasm between state and local governments, revealing a divide in approaches to solving the housing unit deficit. Local municipalities appear resistant to state interventions, while the governor advocates for zoning reform and fiscal incentives. In contrast, municipalities insist on maintaining control over land use decisions.