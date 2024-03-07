Colorado's Deadly February: Over 1,100 Avalanches Reported, Emphasizing Backcountry Risks

February in Colorado's mountains was marked by a significant uptick in avalanche activity, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) recording more than 1,100 avalanches, including 23 with human involvement. This surge was fueled by four major snowstorms, contributing to the state's rocky terrain's instability. Among these, a tragic incident near Crested Butte claimed the life of a backcountry skier, highlighting the season's dangers.

Advertisment

Storms Stir Avalanche Activity

Last month, Colorado witnessed an unusual spike in avalanche numbers, partially due to four significant snowstorms sweeping through the state. These storms not only increased the snowpack but also buried weaker layers from earlier in the season, setting the stage for numerous large and very large avalanches. The CAIC has categorized 500 avalanches as large and 22 as very large, with 204 triggered by human activity. This pattern of avalanche cycles aligning with storm events underscores the unpredictable nature of Colorado's snow-covered landscapes.

A Tragic Loss Amid Nature's Fury

Advertisment

One of the most heart-wrenching incidents occurred on February 11, when a group of skilled backcountry skiers faced the mountains near Crested Butte. Despite their experience and preparation, including discussions on the current avalanche forecasts, they were not immune to nature's unpredictability. Eric Freson, a 36-year-old Gunnison resident, was caught in an avalanche, and despite deploying his airbag, suffered fatal injuries after being swept over cliffs. This incident, which has resulted in over $41,000 raised through GoFundMe for his family, marks the season's second fatality and serves as a grim reminder of the inherent risks in backcountry skiing.

CAIC's Warning and Advice

In light of February's avalanche activity, the CAIC has issued a cautionary message to those venturing into the backcountry. With several persistent weak layers in the snowpack, the potential for surprising avalanche behavior remains high. The CAIC emphasizes the importance of checking forecasts and being prepared for changing conditions, especially as warmer spring weather entices more adventurers into larger terrain. This advice is critical in a season that has already seen 5,813 reported avalanches, 122 people caught in slides, and 11 fatalities.

As the winter season continues, the tragic events of February serve as a sobering reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. The CAIC's efforts to educate and inform the public about avalanche risks are more important than ever, aiming to prevent further loss of life. As we move forward, let these incidents be a call to action for all backcountry users to exercise caution, respect the mountains, and prioritize safety above all else.