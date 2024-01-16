Colorado Universities Launch Tuition Promise for Lower-Income Families

In a significant move to democratize higher education in Colorado, a range of tuition promise programs have been launched across various universities. These initiatives aim to make tertiary education more affordable for lower-income, in-state families. The programs cover tuition expenses for eligible families after federal or state grants have been applied.

University-Wide Initiatives

Each university has set specific income thresholds and conditions for eligibility. Adams State University, for instance, is offering free tuition and fees for students with a parental adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less. This program primarily targets counties south of Denver. Colorado College, on the other hand, has instituted a tiered support system based on family income, offering complete coverage for those earning less than $60,000.

Colorado Mesa University has pledged free tuition for families earning $65,000 or less from the Western Slope or three regional Ute Tribes. Colorado Mountain College extends its generosity by offering free tuition to residents with family incomes below $70,000 or $50,000 for independent students.

Further Educational Aid

Additional universities are also participating in these endeavors. Colorado State University Pueblo, Fort Lewis College, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and the University of Colorado Boulder are providing tuition coverage for families earning $70,000 or less. However, each of these institutions has variations in eligibility requirements. The University of Colorado Denver, for example, extends an aid package that includes grants, scholarships, and work-study opportunities for students with family incomes at or below the federal poverty level.

Aiming to Alleviate Burden

These efforts are a significant step towards alleviating the financial burden of college education, which can cost upwards of $90,000 at some institutions. By striving to make higher education more accessible to lower-income families, Colorado is setting a precedent for other states to follow. It's a move that emphasizes the importance of knowledge and skills acquisition, regardless of financial background.