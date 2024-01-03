en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Colorado to Receive $113 Million for Broadband Infrastructure Upgrade

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Colorado to Receive $113 Million for Broadband Infrastructure Upgrade

The state of Colorado is poised to significantly upgrade its broadband infrastructure, thanks to a sizeable $113 million investment from the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This announcement arrives as part of Governor Jared Polis’s commitment to bolster the state’s connectivity, especially focusing on the southern and southwestern regions where underserved and unserved communities are prevalent.

Connecting Homes and Businesses

With this generous funding, Colorado plans to connect approximately 19,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet. The effort is a cog in a larger federal wheel, which includes an $826 million contribution through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The BEAD program, along with this recent CPF allocation, supports Colorado’s ambitious goal of achieving 99% broadband connectivity across households by 2027.

Addressing Disparities in Internet Access

The allocated funds are an attempt to address the disparities in internet access that have been exacerbated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgraded infrastructure will facilitate work, education, and health monitoring, enabling a more seamless digital transition for the state’s residents.

Additional Uses for the CPF Investment

The CPF investment isn’t merely limited to enhancing Colorado’s broadband infrastructure. In addition to this primary focus, a portion of the funds will be directed towards the development of a residential community designed to aid individuals recovering from homelessness.

Overall, the Capital Projects Fund has allocated a massive $10 billion to various states, territories, and tribal governments for projects that enhance infrastructure in response to the pandemic. States like New York have earmarked a significant portion of their funds to improve broadband in low-income housing. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a reduced fee schedule for service providers keen to expand in Colorado, making it the lowest among neighboring states. This move is aimed at facilitating access for fiber-optic broadband providers and helping expand high-speed internet access throughout the state.

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
A tragic turn of events unfolded last month in unincorporated Bloom Township near Park Forest when a three-car collision claimed the life of a 71-year-old man. Walter Smith, a resident of Thornton, fell victim to an accident caused by a reckless driver under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on December 16, just
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
AI Challenge Sets New Standard in Medical Imaging Analysis
1 min ago
AI Challenge Sets New Standard in Medical Imaging Analysis
Tampa Embraces Hispanic Heritage with Vibrant Dia De Los Reyes Celebrations
1 min ago
Tampa Embraces Hispanic Heritage with Vibrant Dia De Los Reyes Celebrations
Florida's Fight Against Human Trafficking: A Stride Toward Progress
22 seconds ago
Florida's Fight Against Human Trafficking: A Stride Toward Progress
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
26 seconds ago
WSU's Tree Fruit Extension Program: A Platform for Growth in the Tree Fruit Industry
onePULSE Foundation Dissolves, Leaving Behind Questions and Concerns
35 seconds ago
onePULSE Foundation Dissolves, Leaving Behind Questions and Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
22 seconds
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
32 seconds
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
42 seconds
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
43 seconds
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
1 min
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
1 min
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
2 mins
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
2 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
2 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
49 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app