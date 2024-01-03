Colorado to Receive $113 Million for Broadband Infrastructure Upgrade

The state of Colorado is poised to significantly upgrade its broadband infrastructure, thanks to a sizeable $113 million investment from the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This announcement arrives as part of Governor Jared Polis’s commitment to bolster the state’s connectivity, especially focusing on the southern and southwestern regions where underserved and unserved communities are prevalent.

Connecting Homes and Businesses

With this generous funding, Colorado plans to connect approximately 19,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet. The effort is a cog in a larger federal wheel, which includes an $826 million contribution through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The BEAD program, along with this recent CPF allocation, supports Colorado’s ambitious goal of achieving 99% broadband connectivity across households by 2027.

Addressing Disparities in Internet Access

The allocated funds are an attempt to address the disparities in internet access that have been exacerbated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgraded infrastructure will facilitate work, education, and health monitoring, enabling a more seamless digital transition for the state’s residents.

Additional Uses for the CPF Investment

The CPF investment isn’t merely limited to enhancing Colorado’s broadband infrastructure. In addition to this primary focus, a portion of the funds will be directed towards the development of a residential community designed to aid individuals recovering from homelessness.

Overall, the Capital Projects Fund has allocated a massive $10 billion to various states, territories, and tribal governments for projects that enhance infrastructure in response to the pandemic. States like New York have earmarked a significant portion of their funds to improve broadband in low-income housing. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a reduced fee schedule for service providers keen to expand in Colorado, making it the lowest among neighboring states. This move is aimed at facilitating access for fiber-optic broadband providers and helping expand high-speed internet access throughout the state.