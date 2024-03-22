Colorado Tightens Suncor Energy's Water Pollution Permit, Limits 'Forever Chemicals' Discharge

Colorado has issued a new water-pollution permit to Suncor Energy, imposing stricter regulations on the discharge of 'forever chemicals' and other pollutants into Sand Creek, a key water source.

Advertisment

This move by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment marks the first instance of the refinery's permit including limitations on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), alongside new restrictions on salt, arsenic, and BTEX compounds.

Stricter Regulations for a Healthier Environment

The revised water-pollution permit is a result of extensive consultations with environmental advocates and local community members. It aims to significantly reduce the pollutants Suncor can discharge, introducing robust inspection and maintenance requirements to prevent future spills. Additionally, the permit mandates immediate emergency notifications by Suncor in the event of toxic spills into Sand Creek, enhancing public safety and environmental protection.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Oversight and Preventive Measures

Under the new permit, Suncor is required to adhere to a comprehensive asset management plan, ensuring consistent maintenance and inspection of the facility. This measure is designed to address the primary causes of recent spills, emphasizing improved operation and maintenance. The permit also includes provisions for investigating leaks into the Burlington Ditch, potentially requiring Suncor to undertake significant remedial actions to safeguard the waterway.

Looking Towards a Cleaner Future

The issuance of this updated permit reflects Colorado's commitment to enforcing stricter environmental standards and protecting public health. While Suncor faces ongoing scrutiny for past violations, the new regulations signify a significant step forward in mitigating the impact of industrial pollutants on Colorado's waterways. State officials and environmental advocates alike hope that these measures will lead to a cleaner, safer environment for the communities surrounding Commerce City and beyond.