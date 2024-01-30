Colorado Supreme Court Dismisses Delayed Lawsuit Over Denver Airport Noise

In a pivotal ruling on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court dismissed a delayed lawsuit filed by Adams County against Denver, pertaining to a noise-monitoring agreement for Denver International Airport. The court unanimously decided that the lawsuit, alleging a breach of contract, was filed belatedly and was hence barred by the statute of limitations. This ruling reversed a previous appeals judgment and has significant implications for future legal disputes, particularly those involving contracts and governmental entities.

Decades of Noise Dispute

The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleged that Denver International Airport had consistently underestimated the impact of its noise on surrounding neighborhoods. The underestimation, according to the lawsuit, was due to the airport's use of a method that violated an inter-county agreement. However, the court determined that the statute of limitations had started ticking from the moment the county first became aware of the airport's use of an incorrect system to measure noise, which was as far back as 1995.

Legal Ramifications and Financial Impact

With this ruling, the Supreme Court overturned an original $33.5 million judgment against Denver International Airport. The decision also lifted millions of interest, pushing the current value of the judgment to an estimated $50 million. In the airport's annual financial report for 2022, the judgment, inclusive of interest, was valued at $57.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Continued Accountability Despite Legal Setback

Despite the legal setback, the court's decision does not impede Adams County's ability to hold Denver financially accountable for ongoing noise violations. The ruling, however, underscores the importance of timely legal action, particularly in cases involving contractual agreements and breaches. The court has made it clear that claims should be pursued within a certain timeframe to be valid, reinforcing this vital legal principle.