Colorado Supreme Court Censures Ex-Judge Robert Kiesnowski for Misconduct, Undermining Judiciary Trust

The Colorado Supreme Court publicly censured former Adams County District Court Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski Jr. for engaging in unauthorized legal practice and attempting to influence a criminal investigation. Kiesnowski's actions, including representing his brother-in-law during a police interrogation and undermining the credibility of an alleged victim, led to a significant breach of judicial conduct, eroding public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertisment

Unauthorized Legal Practice and Influence

Kiesnowski's misconduct emerged when he acted as legal counsel for his brother-in-law, a suspect in a domestic violence case, thereby engaging in the unauthorized practice of law. Despite judges being generally restricted from practicing law, Kiesnowski defended his actions by claiming misunderstanding of the judicial conduct rules. His involvement went beyond legal advice, attempting to discredit the alleged victim and sway the investigation's outcome, actions deemed as abuse of his judicial position.

Defiance and Lack of Remorse

Advertisment

Throughout the investigation and subsequent disciplinary proceedings, Kiesnowski remained defiant, showing no remorse for his actions. This attitude was highlighted by the special masters, who criticized Kiesnowski's complete disavowal of wrongdoing. His behavior indicated a persistent abuse of judicial office status, first evidenced in a previous disciplinary case concerning retaliation against a judicial assistant, and later in his attempt to benefit his brother-in-law.

Judiciary's Response and Implications

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to publicly censure Kiesnowski underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining public trust and holding judges to the highest ethical standards. The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of abusing judicial authority, highlighting the need for judges to adhere strictly to ethical guidelines and conduct rules. Kiesnowski's actions and the subsequent disciplinary actions invite reflection on the importance of integrity and accountability within the judiciary.

As society continues to grapple with issues of trust and accountability in public offices, Kiesnowski's case offers valuable lessons on the repercussions of misconduct and the judiciary's role in safeguarding ethical standards. This scenario emphasizes the critical balance between personal relations and professional responsibilities, a balance crucial for the preservation of justice and public confidence in the legal system.